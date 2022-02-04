Lockout Cryptosoxery #8

This week, we feature a Cryptosoxery quote from a former White Sox star that shows even the greatest can be pleasantly self-effacing, even if the HOFBP can’t.

First, though, the answer to last week’s quiz, spoken by a player White Sox fans came to hate ardently, especially when he played for us:

I woke up this morning and I said to my self, ‘Self, I think we need to party today.’”

— Nick Swisher

Which, if the record shows anything, is how Swisher woke up pretty much every day, at least every day he played for the White Sox. He was good for the A’s in 2007 (126 OPS+) before being traded to the White Sox and sinking to a 93 OPS+ and absolutely horrendous fielding (-1.4 dWAR) for the Sox in 2008, then soaring back to a bunch of years of OPS-pluses of more than 120 for the Yankees (though still a horrible fielder).

Wouldn’t have been as bad if he wasn’t also an absolute jerk, regularly ranking among the most hated players in baseball.

But enough of Nick Swisher. Forever. On to a genuine hero, proving he could have fun at his own expense:

CAB WFSN QFI TB NHKMKRNBX CZ LSZD CAFC XHKRSU QI WKBNAQFS IBFK FC

ZUPBCAZKMB, R DFRCBX ZS CFTPBN FSX SBJBK QFXB FS BKKZK, SBJBK XKZMMBX F

CKFI SZK TKZLB F XRNA. — PHLB FMMPRSU

To solve the cryptoquote, look for the most common letters — E, then the rest of the Wheel of Fortune favorites and Scrabble one-pointers — and common words. This is a nice long quote, so it’s a good sample size, and the gushing over the speaker may give a hint as to his identity, which would get you off to a good start.

As usual, thanks to the folks at wordles.com for their magic encryption machine. The answer, and A new edition of Cryptosoxery next week.