South Side Sox Podcast 82 — White Sox Hall of Fame Ballot, Lockout Update

Hey, it’s time for the White Sox Hall of Fame vote, year five!

Adrian Serrano, Chrystal O’Keefe and Zach Hayes join Brett Ballantini to dissect the ballot, plus much, much more:

Four Hall-of-Famers on the ballot ... not yet voted into our White Sox Hall of Fame, whoa

Adrian’s fanboy picks

Chrystal’s unapologetic support of Chris Sale

Perusing the bonus categories, including a no-brainer defense pick and the impossible home run choices ... and Adrian even adds a homer to the mix

Chrystal steps us through the early look at 2022 White Sox promotions, with her faves and bobblehead predictions

Hey, the lockout is on, and, what new, owners are out for blood

Zach gets brassy for Major League ... but has a new pet flick pick for 2023

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Hit Pen YouTube channel.