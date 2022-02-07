South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 67: Will Kincanon

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

6´3´´

215 pounds

Age: 26

2019 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 99

2020 SSHP Top Prospect Ranking: 38

2021 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 30

SSS rank among all right-handed relief pitchers in the system: 10

Will Kincanon, a native of suburban Berwyn, pitched for nearby Triton College for two seasons before transferring to Indiana State University. In his junior season with the Sycamores, he posted lackluster numbers (5.24 ERA, 1.48 WHIP) as a starting pitcher: In 14 starts totaling 79 innings, he surrendered 82 hits (.264 OBA) and 35 walks (9.6%) while striking out 93 (25.4%).

Nonetheless, the White Sox selected him in the 11th round of the 2017 draft, with the intent of converting him to a reliever. After receiving a $150,000 signing bonus, Kincanon entered 21 games for Great Falls and did quite well: a 3.94 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 29 2⁄3 innings with three saves, 24 hits (.220 OBA), 13 walks (10.2%) and 29 strikeouts (22.7%).

With Kannapolis in 2018, Kincanon continued to put solid numbers on the board, although his control was lacking at times. In 26 games spanning 34 2⁄3 innings for the Intimidators, he compiled a 3.63 ERA and 1.27 WHIP by relinquishing 29 hits (.218 OBA) and 15 walks (9.7%) while fanning 42 (27.3%). Pitching for Winston-Salem in 2019, Kincanon enjoyed his best season yet, with a 1.86 ERA and 1.22 WHIP, saving eight games and ceding 45 hits (.208 OBA) and 26 walks (10.6%) while striking out 71 (28.9%).

After missing the 2020 season due to the pandemic, Kincanon began 2021 ranked 28th in the Sox system per MLB Pipeline, The righty started off well with Birmingham, as he allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out four in his first four innings. However, he missed the remainder of the season due to injury. As a result, he’s dropped out of MLB’s White Sox Top 30 — for now.

MLB Pipeline graded his 92-95 mph heavy fastball and his mid-80s slider as 55 offerings, with his lower-speed curve and change both graded at 50. Depending upon where he’s at in his recovery, Kincanon could begin the season with Charlotte. However, the team may want him to slowly transition his way to Charlotte by pitching the first month or two with Birmingham.

