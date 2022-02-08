South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 66: Adam Hackenberg

Catcher

6´1´´

225 pounds

Age: 22

SSS rank among all catchers in the system: 4

A Virginia native, Adam Hackenberg was selected by the Royals in the 39th round in 2018 but opted to honor his verbal commitment to Clemson University. After going through some freshman struggles, he picked up his game during his sophomore and junior campaigns. The 2021 season saw Hackenberg hit .258/.336/.392 in 120 at-bats for the Tigers with seven doubles, three homers, 17 RBIs, 13 walks (9.29%) and 27 strikeouts (19.29%).

It’s interesting to note his family’s athletic credentials:

His brother, Christian, was a Penn State quarterback who was a second round pick by the Jets.

His father played football at Virginia; his mother played volleyball at Lehigh.

His brother played soccer at Penn State and was taken in the first round of the 2020 draft.

His uncle played football at Army.

With a pedigree like that, it’s no surprise that Hackenberg would succeed at the pro level. Combined with the AZL White Sox and Kannapolis, all he did was slash .320/.382/.440 in 100 at-bats with seven doubles, one triple, one homer, eight walks (7.3%) and 16 strikeouts (14.6%). Hackenberg’s also not a bad defender, throwing out nearly 36% of attempted base stealers in 2021 as a pro.

Because most of Hackenberg’s time was spent with the AZL squad this year, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see him return to Kannapolis for the 2022 campaign; with that said, based on merit he should be a lock to begin the year with Winston-Salem instead.

