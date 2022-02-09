South Side Sox Podcast 83 — Checking in on the White Sox Hall of Fame ... and the Lockout

The fifth annual White Sox Hall of Fame vote, is ongoing, with still time to determine some of the plaques and choose winners in the bonus categories. Voting ends on Sunday, so don’t dilly-dally like a certain Indianapolis Field Office stalwart.

Adrian Serrano, Chrystal O’Keefe and Joe Resis join Brett Ballantini to evaluate the early election returns, and squeeze in a little bitta lockout talk:

Five players are on target for election, with one clearly the most surprising

Is Wilbur Wood going to enter our Hall with the biggest plurality yet?

Who’s the unlucky Cooperstown resident who is still not close to White Sox Hall of Fame election?

A quick look at the three-way race to see who remains on the ballot in 2023

Also a peek at the four closest “bonus category” races, and a different idea for the alternate Sunday uniforms

With one offer to the MLBPA over the first 70 days of the lockout, is ownership serious about striving for a full season?

Four picks for a revised Opening Day 2022

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Hit Pen YouTube channel.