MLB is back! The basics

Hey friends, Kristina Airdo will have a full update later, but here are some basics of the new CBA and its ramifications, for now.

March 13 is the reporting date for all players.

First spring training game action looks to be ~March 17

White Sox Opening Day will be April 14, with the home opener April 17

A full 162 game season will be played

No more Manfred Man on second base or seven-inning doubleheaders

Restricted optioning for players, creating better stability with rosters

Four teams (Houston, Mets, Yankees, St. Louis) voted against the agreement, as did all eight members of the MLBPA executive council

Free agency and all transactions are unfrozen RIGHT NOW, so a frenzy will begin

The Rule 5 draft is gone for this season

It’s possible that larger bases, shift restrictions and a pitch clock could be in the game as early as 2022; MLB has the controlling vote in rules changes, over a shorter (45 day) time frame

Kristina will have more later, and Brett and the crew will embark on an unprecedented third SSS podcast of the day later on tonight.