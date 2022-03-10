 clock menu more-arrow no yes

South Side Sox Podcast 91 — The Kristina Airdo emancipation podcast (The lockout is over!)

Chrystal O’Keefe, Joe Resis, Zach Hayes and Brett Ballantini discuss the new CBA’s quirks, and how well the players did in their negotiation.

By Brett Ballantini, Chrystal O'Keefe, Zach Hayes, and Joe Resis
What a difference 24 hours makes!

Perhaps because of all the disgruntled commentary and cussing in Podcast 89 just a day earlier, MLB and the MLBPA jumped to and hammered out a deal on Thursday, necessitating yet another podcast assault on our fair listenership.

All right, strap it down, and let’s celebrate!

  • Knowing there was a ceiling on how good the deal could be, how did the players do in their negotiation?
  • The rarity of a union executive council voting unanimously, and its membership voting strongly in the other direction
  • No more Blackout Games?
  • Will the White Sox be crushed by 2023’s more balanced schedule?
  • Jersey ads: ho-hum or armageddon?
  • Pour one out for our fallen labor writer Kristina, unable to join us due to a pre-scheduled drinking date, no doubt originally set to drown her sorrows after another lost negotiation week. No more labor stories, Airdo!

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Hit Pen YouTube channel.

