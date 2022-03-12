Today in White Sox History: March 12

1921

All eight Black Sox (Joe Jackson, Eddie Cicotte, Lefty Williams, Swede Risberg, Fred McMullin, Chick Gandil, Happy Felsch and even Buck Weaver are suspended for life by commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis. Jackson is banned for life, despite hitting .375 in the sordid 1919 World Series; Weaver is banned not for throwing the series, but simply for knowing of the plot and not reporting it.

1973

White Sox third baseman and former 1971 AL home run champ, Bill Melton, appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated. The headline read, “Chicago Comes Out Swinging.”

Melton had a nice comeback season in 1973, hitting .277 with 20 home runs and 87 RBIs, after missing most of 1972 with a herniated disc.