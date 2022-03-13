Lockout Cryptosoxery #13

The lockout is over! The lockout is over! Unless everybody was just kidding.

So, this should be the final Cryptosoxery of the season, because there will be all kinds of action in the next week — throwing, hitting, catching, running, torn hamstrings.

But for now:

There’s a lot of irony going around in the baseball world these days, and this week’s cryptoquote fits right in. In fact, it may have started the trend.

First, though, the answer to last week’s Cryptosoxery, a quote from a Dallas columnist from back in the ancient work stoppage days of 1994:

Due to reputation, I can’t imagine anyone believing Reinsdorf. — Randy Galloway

Amen.

And it can be true about any time the man speaks, though one has to presume if asked what kind of sandwich he wants and he says “roast beef,” Jerry really does want roast beef. But you never know — maybe the habits concerning truthfulness are so ingrained he really wanted turkey.

Of course, Reinsdorf once said he admires honesty more than any other trait. Guess he likes to worship it from afar.

But enough of Jerry Reinsdorf. Let us move on to a man who makes ol’ Jer look like Diogenes himself, a statement not about the White Sox directly, but encompassing them, from way back in the ancient days of November:

BG LKKCFBCLG WLPTLDJ JVBJ OLXFC JVF AILPFCC KLIQBIY MC YMKKFIFGJ JVBG B WBSLI YMCADJF JVBJ PLCJC UBOFC — ILS OBGKIFY

For those just now bored enough by the lockout to take up Cryptosoxery, it’s a simple letter substitution, same letter throughout — all the P’s might be J’s, the V’s might be O’s and so on. Solve it by looking for the most common letters — Wheel of Fortune favorites, Scrabble one-pointers, beginning with E — and then common words.

The answer to this week’s Lockout Cryptosoxery, and, we hope, lots of real baseball news and results, next week.