White Sox release 2022 spring training schedule

We finally have an official/abridged spring training schedule for the White Sox, which includes three games vs. the Cubs and three night games. The schedule runs from this coming Thursday (split-squad home-and-home with the Cubs) and runs through the April 5 finale at San Diego in Peoria. There are two off-days (this Friday, the 18th, and March 29), which is about par for the course for a spring schedule.
Let’s get right to the copyedited White Sox release:
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Sunday, March 13, 2022
WHITE SOX ANNOUNCE REVISED 2022 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE
CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox begin the 2022 Cactus League season, the team’s 14th at Camelback Ranch, on Thursday, March 17 with split-squad games against the Chicago Cubs at CR-G and Sloan Park with both games starting at 1:05 p.m. AZT (3:05 p.m. CT).
The White Sox play nine home games at Camelback Ranch with this revised 2022 spring training schedule, including weekend contests on Saturday, March 19 vs. Cleveland; Saturday, March 26 vs. the Angels; Friday, April 1 vs. Oakland; and Sunday, April 3 vs. Colorado. All home games are scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. AZT (3:05 p.m. CT) first pitch.
The Sox are scheduled to play three night games on the road: Friday, March 25 at Seattle (6:40 p.m. AZT/8:40 p.m. CT); Thursday, March 31 at Cincinnati (6:05 p.m./8:05 p.m.); and Saturday, April 2 at Arizona (6:10 p.m./8:10 p.m.).
Chicago closes out its 2022 spring schedule on Tuesday, April 5 at San Diego in Peoria (12:05 p.m./2:05 p.m.). Prior to the season finale, the White Sox will play the Cubs for a third time on Monday, April 4 in Mesa (1:05 p.m./3:05 p.m.).
NBC Sports Chicago, the exclusive television home of White Sox baseball, will televise six of the Sox nine home spring contests, beginning with the opener on Thursday, March 17 vs. the Cubs. NBC Sports Chicago also will broadcast the games on Monday, March 21 vs. the Dodgers; Saturday, March 26 vs. the Angels; Wednesday, March 30 vs. the Rangers; Friday, April 1 vs. the Athletics; and Sunday, April 3 vs. the Rockies.
ESPN Radio AM-1000, the White Sox exclusive radio partner, is set to air all nine of the Sox home spring games.
Fans can purchase tickets to White Sox spring training games at the Camelback Ranch box office and at whitesox.com/spring. The current schedule is subject to change.
