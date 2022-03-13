White Sox release 2022 spring training schedule

We finally have an official/abridged spring training schedule for the White Sox, which includes three games vs. the Cubs and three night games. The schedule runs from this coming Thursday (split-squad home-and-home with the Cubs) and runs through the April 5 finale at San Diego in Peoria. There are two off-days (this Friday, the 18th, and March 29), which is about par for the course for a spring schedule.

Let’s get right to the copyedited White Sox release: