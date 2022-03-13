South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 50: Victor Quezada

Third Baseman

6´1´´

185 pounds

Age: 18

SSS rank among all third basemen in the system: 5

On February 26, 2021, the White Sox signed Dominican infielder Victor Quezada to a bonus close to $500,000. Chicago’s international scouting director, Marco Paddy, said of Quezada: “Big-time power, very impressive to find in a young guy. And we’ve known him for quite some years, too. We’ve known him since he was 14 years old, and the one thing that attracted us to Quezada was that he had easy power, big power, plus arm. He’s an average runner with a plus arm and he fits very well at third base.”

As a 17-year-old, almost a year younger than his competition, Quezada didn’t disappoint in his debut season as he mashed .250/.343/.436 in 49 games with 11 doubles, six triples, six homers, 20 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, 26 walks (14.1%), 52 strikeouts (28.3%) and 120 wRC+. With his triples total and success rate (87.5%) at stealing bases, one would expect him to be a burner. Perhaps, although it’s expected that he’ll slow down as he puts on muscle. He will need to work on curtailing whiffs, though, in order to take advantage of his raw power potential.

Quezada held his own defensively, as he committed just five errors despite playing in ballparks not so well manicured. The still-very young prospect should receive a promotion Stateside to the ACL to begin the 2022 season.

