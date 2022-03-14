White Sox extend 19 non-roster invites to MLB camp

While they are the least-heralded players in camp and the biggest long shots to break north with the White Sox, the club released the names of all 19 non-roster invitees for 2022 on Monday.
The pitching group is plenty intriguing, and almost assuredly you can see at least one of these guys making a strong run for the active roster, especially given the odds of expanded early rosters and rush-to-readiness injury (in both cases, consequences of the lockout).
Catcher Nick Ciuffo was just signed today, drafted by and making his MLB debut with the Rays a few years back and also seeing some MLB time last season with the Orioles. Not certain what he brings to the table that differs from Carlos Pérez or Xavier Fernández, much less Zack Collins or Seby Zavala.
For curiosity’s sake, however, here is a list of NRIs who rank among the South Side Sox Top 100 Prospects for 2022. (Keep in mind, some of these players were signed too late to make our rankings.)
Yoelqui Céspedes 3
José Rodríguez 6
Caleb Freeman 18
Kade McClure 21
Carlos Pérez 29
Luis Basabe 31
Emilio Vargas 33
Tyler Johnson 41
Andrew Perez 42
Hunter Schryver 45
Xavier Fernández 59
Below is the full White Sox NRI stat sheet for 2021, followed by today’s copyedited White Sox release.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, March 14, 2022
WHITE SOX INVITE 19 PLAYERS TO SPRING TRAINING
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms on minor-league contracts with the following seven free agents: right-handed pitcher Kyle Crick, left-handers Wes Benjamin, Brandon Finnegan and Yacksel Rios, catcher Nick Ciuffo, and outfielders Luis Basabe and Dwight Smith Jr.
All seven players, in addition to 12 others from within the organization, have received non-roster invites to the club’s spring training camp in Glendale, Ariz.
Right-handed pitchers Caleb Freeman, Tyler Johnson, Kade McClure and Emilio Vargas, left-handers Tanner Banks, Andrew Perez and Hunter Schryver, catchers Carlos Pérez and Xavier Fernández, infielders Zach Remillard and José Rodríguez, and outfielder Yoelqui Céspedes received invites to major-league camp from within the system.
The White Sox begin the 2022 Cactus League season on Thursday, March 17 with split-squad games against the Chicago Cubs at Camelback Ranch-Glendale and Sloan Park. Both games start at 1:05 p.m. AZT (3:05 p.m. CT). NBC Sports Chicago will televise the Sox spring opener at Camelback Ranch.
