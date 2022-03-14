White Sox extend 19 non-roster invites to MLB camp

While they are the least-heralded players in camp and the biggest long shots to break north with the White Sox, the club released the names of all 19 non-roster invitees for 2022 on Monday.

The pitching group is plenty intriguing, and almost assuredly you can see at least one of these guys making a strong run for the active roster, especially given the odds of expanded early rosters and rush-to-readiness injury (in both cases, consequences of the lockout).

Catcher Nick Ciuffo was just signed today, drafted by and making his MLB debut with the Rays a few years back and also seeing some MLB time last season with the Orioles. Not certain what he brings to the table that differs from Carlos Pérez or Xavier Fernández, much less Zack Collins or Seby Zavala.

For curiosity’s sake, however, here is a list of NRIs who rank among the South Side Sox Top 100 Prospects for 2022. (Keep in mind, some of these players were signed too late to make our rankings.)

Yoelqui Céspedes 3

José Rodríguez 6

Caleb Freeman 18

Kade McClure 21

Carlos Pérez 29

Luis Basabe 31

Emilio Vargas 33

Tyler Johnson 41

Andrew Perez 42

Hunter Schryver 45

Xavier Fernández 59

Below is the full White Sox NRI stat sheet for 2021, followed by today’s copyedited White Sox release.