South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 47: Harvin Mendoza

First Baseman

6´2´´

185 pounds

Age: 23

2019 SSS Top Prospect: 82

2020 SSHP Top Prospect: 53

2021 SSS Top Prospect: 53

SSS rank among all first basemen in the system: 2

Harvin Mendoza was one of four players signed on International Signing Day in 2015, along with infielder Brayant Nova, Franklin Reyes and some guy named Fernando Tatís Jr. At the time of the signing, Ben Badler of Baseball America said, “Mendoza is limited to an outfield corner, but there were scouts who liked his left-handed swing, ability to use the opposite field and hang in well against left-handed pitching.”

Mendoza spent his first two seasons (2016-17) in the DSL posting good numbers but with little power, as he combined to slash .281/.389/.358 with two homers, 61 RBIs, 78 walks (17.7%) and 76 strikeouts (17.2%) in a combined 125 games. The Venezuela native appeared Stateside with the AZL White Sox for the 2018 season, and produced slightly better numbers in 39 games by slashing .314/.381/.409 with no homers, 23 RBIs, 12 walks (7.7%) and 12 strikeouts.

The following season with Great Falls, Mendoza sacrificed strikeouts for power and produced a .278/.362/.457 slash line with 17 doubles, three triples, six homers, 29 RBIs, 27 walks (10.4%) and 48 strikeouts (18.5%) in 62 games. His numbers were terrific in the first half of the season (.311/.393/.538) but slipped in the second (.243/.328/.360). He hit righties well (.301/.373/.519), but struggled against southpaws (.191/.321/.213).

At the onset of the 2021 campaign after missing 2020 due to the pandemic, Mendoza struggled badly with his aggressive promotion to Winston-Salem, as he slashed just .170/.298/.234 in his first 16 games with the Dash. He didn’t mope when he was demoted to Kannapolis, however, as he slashed .314/.387/.421 for the Cannon Ballers during the next three months. After receiving a promotion back to the Dash for September, Mendoza slashed a respectable .274/.348/.355. Combined with both teams, Mendoza hit .291/.366/.390 over 395 at-bats with 20 doubles, two triples, five homers, 44 walks and 62 strikeouts.

As has been the case so far throughout his career, Mendoza showed one of the best batting eyes in the system but with relatively little power to show for it, with a .97 ISO (his career power is .93). Because of that plate discipline, he’s considered by many to be one of the best first sackers in the system, but unless he upgrades his power at this premium offensive position, Mendoza’s ceiling is relatively low.

It’s about 50-50 whether he returns to Winston-Salem or earns a promotion to Birmingham.

2022 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

47. Harvin Mendoza, 1B

