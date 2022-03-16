South Side Sox Podcast 92 — A ho-hum start to Offseason No. 2

The White Sox added another three players to their major league roster, and now $45 million has been spent this offseason without managing to secure a starting pitcher or right fielder. WOO BOY.

Brett Ballantini hosts a roundtable of Trooper Galactus, Zach Hayes, Tommy Barbee and Sam Reeves to discuss the deals made — and the chances of any new ones getting done:

Quickie intro: What is Rick Hahn’s offseason grade if This Is It?

Joe Kelly gets an overpay, locked in for at least two years, and will not start the season on the active roster due to a lingering nerve issue. At his strongest, he won’t see 50 games.

Is Tony La Russa as de facto GM of the White Sox actually a good thing?

Josh Harrison, due $7 million to be Leury II, what gives?

White Sox Baseball 2022: Throwing Crap Up Against the Wall

Is Vince Velasquez “fix ’em” -able? And why is a World Series contender locking VV to the major league roster for $3 million?

The elephant in the room: Does Craig Kimbrel get moved ... and ... how?

The panel puts a percentage on a likelihood an actual right fielder is added to the roster before Opening Day

Right as we have to leave, Adam Eaton breaks in as our special guest

