South Side Sox Pregame Podcast 4 — Hello again, baseball!

On the heels of a terrific welcome back from Hannah LaMotta and the exhaustive (if soul-sapping) labor writing from Kristina Airdo, both writers hop on the pregame podcast with Brett Ballantini to discuss finally making it to ... BASEBALL!

One of us is briefly made an honorary Italian, so for the first half, meet Kristina Airdietta

Baseball is back ... how exciting is that?

What gives us the biggest goose bumps for the first time in a new season?

Pregame rituals at the ballpark

First impressions of writing for South Side Sox, maybe including writing in planes, boats and rollercoasters

On the occasion of two opening Cactus League games against the Cubs, we review some favorite Crosstown and spring training moments

The most crucial thing(s) we need to see from this 2022 White Sox team, as soon as possible

With the 2022 revised schedule out, we take time to give a partial lineup of writers for the 2022 SSS season, and preview the expanded coverage we’ll offer all season long

And, finally: Will you enjoy the 2022 White Sox because of, or in spite of, manager Tony La Russa?

Thanks to Scott Reichard, as always, for our intro/outro music

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Hit Pen YouTube channel.