Today in White Sox History: March 17

1910

Construction began at 35th & Shields on the stadium that would eventually be called Comiskey Park. The ballpark would be completed by late June and officially open on July 1 with a 2-0 loss to the St. Louis Browns.

Think about that one: a new, steel stadium in a little more than three-and-a-half months!

1923

Appropriate for an Irishman, White Sox slugger Pat Seerey was born on St. Patrick’s Day in Wilburton, Okla. The 5´10´´, 200-pound slugger was dubbed “Fat Pat” and served as a precursor to a three-outcomes players like Rob Deer or even Adam Dunn.

Though his seven-year career was largely undistinguished, Seerey had a memorable four-homer game for the White Sox on July 18, 1948, just six weeks after being acquired from Cleveland. Seerey became just the fifth player in major league history to accomplish the feat. He finished the 1948 season with 18 homers for the White Sox in 95 games, but would see action in just four more MLB games after that.