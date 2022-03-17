Gamethread: White Sox vs. Cubs

Welcome back to White Sox baseball, everyone!

We’ve survived the lockout and a wild offseason, but what better way to kick off the 2022 season than with a spring Crosstown matchup? Today the White Sox play the Chicago Cubs in a split-squad showdown in Arizona.

We will see White Sox pitcher Wes Benjamin on the mound, against Ben Holmes for the Cubs. The White Sox acquired Benjamin this year from the Texas Rangers, where he had floated between Triple-A and the majors last year, getting the Danny Mendick treatment while putting up a rough 8.74 ERA that even makes Dallas Keuchel’s ERA look desirable. It will be interesting to see how Benjamin settles in with the White Sox, but it’s likely we see him in Charlotte throughout the regular season.

Today’s lineup(s) are loaded with prospects, including Gavin Sheets at first base, Jake Burger getting some reps at third, and of course, our Opening Day right fielder, Andrew Vaughn (c’mon, you know it’s happening). It will be great to see these guys back in action, and we can all be thankful for Tony today for NOT putting Yermín in left field for today’s game — and hopefully all future games.

Today’s Cubs lineup is also full of prospects, with the caveat of Cubs ace Kyle Hendricks on the mound for the away game at Sloan Park.

Two lineups today for the Cubs. pic.twitter.com/SgTNfbbg5r — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 17, 2022

It’s a beautiful day for spring baseball to kick off the season — if we’re lucky, maybe we will even get a Seby bomb (or three?).

You can catch today’s action on NBC Sports Chicago, and listen in at ESPN 1000 on the radio as well. Coverage begins at 3:05 p.m. CT.

Go Sox!