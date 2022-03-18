Today in White Sox History: March 18

1942

White Sox manager Jimmy Dykes grants Black players Jackie Robinson and Nate Moreland a tryout with the White Sox, while the Pale Hose conduct spring training in Pasadena, Calif. Neither player makes the cut.

Robinson is signed to play for the Kansas City Monarchs three years later, becoming an All-Star as a rookie and breaking the color barrier in MLB in 1947. Moreland had pitched in 15 games for the Baltimore Elite Giants of the Negro Leagues in 1940, but would pitch in just one more Negro League game after his tryout with Chicago.

1964

The White Sox purchased the contract of veteran pitcher Don Mossi from the Tigers for $20,000. Mossi would have a spectacular season for the White Sox — who lost the pennant by one game — going 3-1 with seven saves and an ERA of 2.92. Mossi teamed up with Hoyt Wilhelm and Eddie Fisher to give the club the best bullpen in the league.