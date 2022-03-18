2022 South Side Sox Prospect Vote: Round 25

If you’re unsure of what this is, read our Top Prospect Vote primer.

It took 15 ballots, but Tanner McDougal finally advanced as our No. 25-voted prospect. Hard to pin the delay on the 2021 draft choice, given a fairly short pro audition before succumbing to injury necessitating TJS and missing 2022. McDougal leapfrogged Jonathan Stiever in the results, officially breaking a logjam of right-handed starters that had been piling up at the top of the ballot.

The youngster nabbed 31% (26 of 83 votes) in the win, with Jonathan Stiever in good shape to take the next round.

This is McDougal’s first time in our Prospect Poll. The No. 25-voted prospect in 2020 was Konnor Pilkington. In 2021, No. 25 was Kade McClure.

Center Fielder

Age 25

2020 SSS vote ranking 8

2021 High Level Richmond (AA for San Francisco)

Age vs. highest level +0.1

Overall 2021 stats 33 games ▪️ 3 HR ▪️ 12 RBI ▪️ .253/.393/.411 ▪️ 21 BB ▪️ 37 K ▪️ 5-of-5 SB

Basabe is back in the White Sox organization after two years away, making his major league debut in 2020 for the Giants. Most recently, he had a tepid winter league season in Venezuela, at .707 OPS in 38 games.

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 24

2021 High Level Birmingham (AA)

Age vs. highest level -1.6

Overall 2021 pro stats 3-8 ▪️ 20 starts ▪️ 79 2⁄ 3 IP ▪️ 5.76 ERA ▪️ 106 K ▪️ 32 BB ▪️ 1.431 WHIP

Bilous dominated at Winston-Salem to start the season (2.45 ERA and 0.886 WHIP in three starts) but struggled at Birmingham. The White Sox may see if he can hang in a Double-A rotation (while still younger than league average) before moving him back into the bullpen, where his power arm may play better.

Third Baseman

Age 20

2021 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age vs. highest level -2.2

Overall 2021 stats 71 games ▪️ 7 HR ▪️ 28 RBI ▪️ .191/.293/.324 ▪️ 31 BB ▪️ 124 K

Right Fielder

Age 20

2021 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age vs. highest level -1.2

Overall 2021 stats 52 games ▪️ 8 HR ▪️ 33 RBI ▪️ .238/.333/.435 ▪️ 17 BB ▪️ 66 K ▪️ 5-of-7 SB

In the almost exactly age-appropriate ACL to start last season, González went crazy, with a .988 OPS in 21 games, before a promotion to Kanny cooled him off.

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 27

2019 SSS vote ranking 21

2020 SSS vote ranking 18

2021 SSS vote ranking 18

2021 High Level Chicago (MLB)

Overall 2021 MiLB stats 3-3 ▪️ 19 starts ▪️ 64 1⁄3 IP ▪️ 4.76 ERA ▪️ 82 K ▪️ 32 BB ▪️ 1.259 WHIP

Lambert scuffled in Charlotte, and did not acquit himself well in spot MLB work, either (1-1, 6.23 ERA, 6.48 FIP, 1.692 WHIP in 13 innings).

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 26

2020 SSS vote ranking 39

2021 SSS vote ranking 25

2021 High Level Charlotte (AAA)

Age vs. highest level -2.0

Overall 2021 stats 4-7 ▪️ 24 starts ▪️ 105 1⁄ 3 IP ▪️ 4.87 ERA ▪️ 35 BB ▪️ 113 K ▪️ 1.367 WHIP

Left Fielder

Age 24

2020 SSS vote ranking 10

2021 SSS vote ranking 16

2021 High Level Charlotte (Triple-A)

Age vs. highest level -2.4

Overall 2021 stats 115 games ▪️ 11 HR ▪️ 54 RBI ▪️ .250/.286/.404 ▪️ 21 BB ▪️ 119 K ▪️ 4-of-5 SB

Left-Handed Relief Pitcher

Age 27

2021 High Level Charlotte (Triple-A)

Age vs. highest level -1.0

Overall 2021 stats 1-3 ▪️ 40 games ▪️ 45 2⁄ 3 IP ▪️ 2.36 ERA ▪️ 53 K ▪️ 32 BB ▪️ 1.314 WHIP

Severino was somewhat of a surprise 40-man roster add after last season, which probably makes him the most likely lefty called up from Charlotte in case of a South Side bullpen need.

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 24

2021 SSS vote ranking 7

2021 High Level Chicago (MLB)

Triple-A 2021 stats 5-5 ▪️ 17 starts ▪️ 74 IP ▪️ 5.84 ERA ▪️ 88 K ▪️ 28 BB ▪️ 1.459 WHIP

Stiever pitched in one game last year for the White Sox, giving up three earned runs without retiring a batter. He had lat surgery in late August but was expected to be ready for spring training.

Center Fielder

Age 22

2021 High Level Winston-Salem (High-A)

Age vs. highest level -1.9

Overall 2021 stats 26 games ▪️ 1 HR ▪️ 12 RBI ▪️ .256/.438/.397 ▪️ 25 BB ▪️ 34 K ▪️ 7-of-7 SB