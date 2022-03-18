South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 45: Hunter Schryver

Left-Handed Relief Pitcher

6´1´´

205 pounds

Age: 26

2019 SSS Top Prospect: 63

2020 SSHP Top Prospect: 89

2021 SSS Top Prospect: 48

SSS rank among all left-handed relief pitchers in the system: 4

As a four-year starter with Villanova, Hunter Schryver improved with each passing year. Ultimately as a senior in 2017, he posted a solid 2.44 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 12 starts spanning 73 2⁄3 innings. For the Wildcats that year, he ceded 56 hits (.213 OBA) and 37 walks (11.8%) while striking out 91 (29.0%). Because he was a senior with good results, he was selected in the seventh round by the Tampa Bay Rays but was paid an under-slot bonus.

Schryver started his minor league career with Hudson Valley in the New York-Penn League and provided a respectable 3.12 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in just less than 35 innings of work. The lefty pitched excellent ball for Low-A Bowling Green and the High-A Charlotte Stone Crabs in the 2018 season.

Then, just two days after the White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Caleb Frare, they also picked up Schryver in exchange for international bonus pool money. Schryver pitched well for Winston-Salem after the trade, posting a microscopic 1.20 ERA and 0.80 WHIP in nine appearances with the Dash. Overall for 2018 with three teams, Schryver combined to post a 2.12 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 40 appearances. In his 63 2⁄3 innings that year, he relinquished just 47 hits (.203 OBA) and 17 walks (6.6%) while striking out 80 (30.9%).

Birmingham was Schryver’s first stop in 2019, and he continued to fare well despite the stronger competition. In 30 appearances for the Barons spanning 48 2⁄3 innings, he allowed 47 hits (.261 OBA) and 17 walks (8.5%) while striking out 39 (19.4%). He ultimately received a promotion to Charlotte, and he scuffled there, for the first time in his minor league career. In 11 outings for the Knights totaling 13 2⁄3 innings, Schryver surrendered 16 hits (.291 OBA) and 12 walks (17.4%) despite a high strikeout total of 23 (33.3%). However, he required Tommy John surgery in February 2020.

Often the first full year back from Tommy John surgery is the roughest in regards to results, and Schryver’s case certainly wasn’t aided by pitching half of his games at Charlotte’s Truist Field. In 40 appearances for the Knights in 2021 totaling 43 1⁄3 innings, he posted a 4.98 ERA and 1.62 WHIP by allowing 42 hits (.249 OBA) and 28 walks (13.9%) while striking 48 hitters (23.9%). Righties hit him (.252) only slightly better than lefties (.242). His ground ball rate was actually quite good (44.2%), but his home/road splits seemed to tell the story. Schryver compiled a 3.78 ERA and .200 OBA on the road, while his home numbers were 5.74 and .275. Schryver’s control was unexpectedly shaky, which led to more walks and falling behind in counts, which is often the death knell for pitchers. Perhaps a lack of confidence in his stuff, with his first post-surgery action, may have been a co-culprit to his disappointing results.

MLB Pipeline grades Schryver’s fastball at 55, because although it possesses relatively modest velocity, it does provide good carry and throws off hitters thanks to a high arm slot. His secondary offering is his 79-82 mph slider, which is also graded at 55. His control is graded at 45, and that seems fair given his lack of both command and control in 2021.

The White Sox decided not to protect him in November from the Rule 5 draft, instead protecting Bennett Sousa and Anderson Severino. Thus Schryver will return to Charlotte for 2022, presumably as the third lefty relief option for a call-up.

