Lockout Cryptosoxery: Final Answer

Baseball is back, so Cryptosoxery will happily fade away until after the season, but first we have to be like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and provide you with the final answer, from last week’s edition, and an appropriate one spoken by the owners’ front man:

An offseason lockout that moves the process forward is different than a labor dispute that costs games — Rob Manfred

Of course, Manfred said that in November, when the lockout was still just a threat, before the owners then spent two months failing to negotiate at all. But, hey, that’s show biz.

Still, the only games being cost are the spring training variety, which ruins the chance for Chicago TV viewers see the Opening Day lineup for Kannapolis at work, but otherwise doesn’t matter much.

So, off we go, and see you in the fall.