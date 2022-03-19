South Side Sox Podcast 93 — Meet SoxOptimist!

Welcome the irrepressible SoxOptimist by taking a look at his Meet the Players on site along with this podcast, and learn much, much, much more about him in this de-luxe podcast. A little college hoops, a bit of SoxOptimist White Sox origin story, a touch of 2022 White Sox ... well, just listen, will ya?

A brief review of college basketball action, featuring Illinois’ stirring 18-12 win over a team from Tennessee

Featured: the only bolo tie featuring a golden horned toad you will likely ever see

S.O. crashes a south L.A. men’s baseball league, and thrives in spite of the occasional game time rushing up on a post-punk show hangover? All in a day’s work

Yes, the SSS Los Angeles Field Office has grown to three

No, a lopsided Crosstown trade late last century did not kill S.O.’s grandmother

Should we extol the greatness of Nancy Faust? Why yes, yes we should

Sorry, there is additional lamenting of a lost offseason

Craig Kimbrel: sleeper agent or legitimate weapon too valuable to pay to leave town?

How is the AL Central shaping up for 2022, vs. 2021?

Tony La Russa vs. Ricky Renteria

And much, much more, in our Longest Podcast Ever. If only we were paid by the minute

