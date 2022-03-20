Gamethread: White Sox at Rockies

Today just feels like a great day for baseball. While fans spend their afternoon obsessively refreshing their Twitter feeds to see where Michael Conforto lands, the White Sox will be taking on Kris Bryant’s Colorado Rockies in Scottsdale.

We’re going to get our first look at recently-acquired righthander Vince Velasquez, who will take the hill for the White Sox this afternoon. Prior to coming to the South Side, Velasquez was straight-up not having a good time. We’re looking at some pretty bleak numbers, here, friends. Really rough stuff. In 2021, he posted a dismal 6.30 ERA/5.88 FIP and a negative WAR (-0.3). But, hey, let’s see what $3 million and the eager hands of Ethan Katz can do.

Tim Anderson, Yoán Moncada, and José Abreu have the day off, so Danny Mendick, Jake Burger, and Gavin Sheets will see some action. The Micker Adolfo Fan Club will be celebrating his DH start. Outside of that, I’m here to answer your burning, perennial lineup questions:

Who’s at second? Leury García.

Who’s in right? Andrew Vaughn.

And, as for the Rockies:

#Rockies batting order for today’s game against the White Sox.



Blackmon back at leadoff

Seven regulars in the lineup

Ryan Feltner on the bump pic.twitter.com/V9dcOf5xWu — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) March 20, 2022

Normally, at this point in the gamethread, I tell you where you can watch or listen to the game. I can’t do that this time, because the game isn’t being broadcast or televised. It seems like you’re just going to have to come back here and read the recap that I’ve pieced together using a combination of box scores, tweets, and random things I’ve made up. (Hey, you weren’t there. You didn’t see it. You didn’t hear it. Maybe the players broke into a square dance. You can’t prove it didn’t happen.)