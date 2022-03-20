South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 42: Andrew Perez

Left-Handed Relief Pitcher

6´2´´

215 pounds

Age: 24

2019 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 53

2020 SSHP Top Prospect Ranking: 34

2021 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 34

SSS rank among all left-handed relief pitchers in the system: 3

Andrew Perez, after a typically unsuccessful freshman season, excelled out of the pen for the University of South Florida during his sophomore and junior years. As a junior for the Bulls, he posted a 2.34 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 24 relief appearances. In his 42 innings, he surrendered just 37 hits (.233 OBA) and 12 walks (6.9%) while striking out 50 (28.6%). As a result, the White Sox selected him in the eighth round of the 2018 draft.

As an encore with Great Falls and Kannapolis after the draft, Perez combined with both teams for a 2.59 ERA and 1.18 WHIP by allowing 24 hits (.214 OBA) and 13 walks (9.8%) while striking out 31 in 31 1⁄3 innings (23.3%).

The following year, 2019, saw Perez split his time nearly evenly between Kannapolis and Winston-Salem. While his numbers were good throughout, he gave up more hits with the Intimidators but relinquished more free passes with the Dash. Combined with both teams in 41 relief appearances spanning 67 1⁄3 innings, Perez posted a 1.74 ERA and 1.37 WHIP by allowing 63 hits (.239 OBA) and 29 walks (9.8%) while fanning 86 (29.0%). Perez actually fared better against righties (.230 OBA) as opposed to lefties (.265 OBA).

After the 2020 minor season was cancelled by the pandemic, Perez pitched all of 2021 in Double-A. In 31 relief appearances, he posted a 3.50 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. During his 43 2⁄3 innings with the Barons, Perez surrendered 40 hits (.238 OBA) and 12 walks (6.5%) while striking out an impressive 59 hitters (31.7%). Opponents hit grounders 35.4% of the time against his offerings, while lefties (.241) and righties (.237) produced nearly equal results against him.

Perez features a 95 mph heater according to Baseball America, along with a slurvy breaking ball. Somehow, he remains overlooked among the high volume of southpaws in Birmingham and Charlotte. It’s difficult to envision where he’ll fit in next year, but the affable Perez has certainly merited a nod to Charlotte.

