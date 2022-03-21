White Sox 8, Dodgers 6: Wind assist

The White Sox played the victors in an 8-6 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers today, with a two-out, two-RBI single in the bottom of the seventh from Romy González giving Chicago its game-winning seventh and eighth runs.

Chicago opened the scoring in the bottom of the second, with a three-run home run from Micker Adolfo. Adolfo had two plate appearances out of the 8-spot, going 1-for-1 with the home run and a sac fly, giving him four of Chicago’s eight RBIs on the game.

The White Sox put together another three-run inning in the bottom of the fourth to take a 6-4 lead, with two sacrifice flies bookending this RBI single from Tim Anderson.

Starter Tanner Banks pitched the first two innings without giving up any runs, striking out five — and that includes punching out the side in the first against L.A.’s 1-2-3 hitters Trea Turner, Max Muncy and Austin Barnes.

The White Sox get back at it tomorrow at 3:10 p.m. CT at the Maryville Baseball Park vs. the Brewers. It will be a broadcast silence game.

Poll Who was the MVP of today's 8-6 win over L.A. at Camelback Ranch? Tanner Banks: 2 IP, BB, 5 K

Micker Adolfo: 1-for-1, SF, HR, R, 4 RBI

Zack Collins: 1-for-2, 2 R, BB, K, LOB

Luis Basabe: 1-for-2, 2 BB, R, K, CS

66% Micker Adolfo: 1-for-1, SF, HR, R, 4 RBI (39 votes)

0% Zack Collins: 1-for-2, 2 R, BB, K, LOB (0 votes)

3% Luis Basabe: 1-for-2, 2 BB, R, K, CS (2 votes)