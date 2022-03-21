White Sox 8, Dodgers 6: Wind assist

The White Sox played the victors in an 8-6 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers today, with a two-out, two-RBI single in the bottom of the seventh from Romy González giving Chicago its game-winning seventh and eighth runs.
Chicago opened the scoring in the bottom of the second, with a three-run home run from Micker Adolfo. Adolfo had two plate appearances out of the 8-spot, going 1-for-1 with the home run and a sac fly, giving him four of Chicago’s eight RBIs on the game.
The White Sox put together another three-run inning in the bottom of the fourth to take a 6-4 lead, with two sacrifice flies bookending this RBI single from Tim Anderson.
Starter Tanner Banks pitched the first two innings without giving up any runs, striking out five — and that includes punching out the side in the first against L.A.’s 1-2-3 hitters Trea Turner, Max Muncy and Austin Barnes.
The White Sox get back at it tomorrow at 3:10 p.m. CT at the Maryville Baseball Park vs. the Brewers. It will be a broadcast silence game.
Poll
Who was the MVP of today’s 8-6 win over L.A. at Camelback Ranch?
-
30%
Tanner Banks: 2 IP, BB, 5 K
-
66%
Micker Adolfo: 1-for-1, SF, HR, R, 4 RBI
-
0%
Zack Collins: 1-for-2, 2 R, BB, K, LOB
-
3%
Luis Basabe: 1-for-2, 2 BB, R, K, CS
Poll
Who was the Cold Cat of Monday’s 8-6 win over L.A. at Camelback Ranch?
-
2%
Yoelqui Céspedes: 1-for-4, R, K, 4 LOB, SB
-
93%
Ryan Burr: IP, 2 H, 3 ER, K, BB, 2 HR
-
4%
Jason Bilous: IP, H, ER, 2 BB, K, HOLD
-
0%
Hunter Schryver: IP, H, ER, HR, K, HOLD
Loading comments...