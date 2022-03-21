 clock menu more-arrow no yes

White Sox 8, Dodgers 6: Wind assist

The game’s winning run scored on a windy infield single, as the South Siders used three multi-run innings to defeat their Camelback Ranch partner.

By Darrin Brown
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox
Someone saw his new bobblehead promo today!
Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The White Sox played the victors in an 8-6 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers today, with a two-out, two-RBI single in the bottom of the seventh from Romy González giving Chicago its game-winning seventh and eighth runs.

Chicago opened the scoring in the bottom of the second, with a three-run home run from Micker Adolfo. Adolfo had two plate appearances out of the 8-spot, going 1-for-1 with the home run and a sac fly, giving him four of Chicago’s eight RBIs on the game.

The White Sox put together another three-run inning in the bottom of the fourth to take a 6-4 lead, with two sacrifice flies bookending this RBI single from Tim Anderson.

Starter Tanner Banks pitched the first two innings without giving up any runs, striking out five — and that includes punching out the side in the first against L.A.’s 1-2-3 hitters Trea Turner, Max Muncy and Austin Barnes.

The White Sox get back at it tomorrow at 3:10 p.m. CT at the Maryville Baseball Park vs. the Brewers. It will be a broadcast silence game.

Poll

Who was the MVP of today’s 8-6 win over L.A. at Camelback Ranch?

  • 30%
    Tanner Banks: 2 IP, BB, 5 K
    (18 votes)
  • 66%
    Micker Adolfo: 1-for-1, SF, HR, R, 4 RBI
    (39 votes)
  • 0%
    Zack Collins: 1-for-2, 2 R, BB, K, LOB
    (0 votes)
  • 3%
    Luis Basabe: 1-for-2, 2 BB, R, K, CS
    (2 votes)
Poll

Who was the Cold Cat of Monday’s 8-6 win over L.A. at Camelback Ranch?

  • 2%
    Yoelqui Céspedes: 1-for-4, R, K, 4 LOB, SB
    (1 vote)
  • 93%
    Ryan Burr: IP, 2 H, 3 ER, K, BB, 2 HR
    (43 votes)
  • 4%
    Jason Bilous: IP, H, ER, 2 BB, K, HOLD
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Hunter Schryver: IP, H, ER, HR, K, HOLD
    (0 votes)
