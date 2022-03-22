Meet the Players: Trooper Galactus

Trooper Galactus is the devourer of worlds, third force in the universe.

No, I did not write you that ticket you got six years ago.

Hometown Worldship

White Sox fan since Junior high, when Frank Thomas made his debut.

First White Sox memory Going to a game in 1995 where Jack McDowell got lit up bad.

Favorite White Sox memory Being at Bobby Jenks’ debut and hearing the crowd collectively ooh and aah at his fastball readings.

Favorite White Sox player Frank Thomas, and a big Mark Buehrle fan, also.

Next White Sox statue Unfortunately, probably Jerry Reinsdorf.

Next White Sox retired number José Abreu

Go-to concession food at Sox Park good old-fashioned hot dogs.

Favorite Baseball Movie Major League, always good for a laugh.

Hall of Fame: Speed Round

Mark Buehrle sadly, no

Joe Jackson should be

Paul Konerko no

Chris Sale no, fuck him

South Side Sox on the Field Security

True or false: Every jumbled pile of person has a thinking part that wonders what the part that isn’t thinking isn’t thinking of. No idea; my eyes don’t go there.