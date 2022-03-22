South Side Sox Podcast 94 — Meet Trooper Galactus!

Do we really need to get to know Trooper Galactus?

He’s been a core member of South Side Sox for many years, and has been writing for us since 2019. Still, what do you have to lose, get to know him better with this podcast, as well as his Meet the Players that’s up on site along with this podcast.

First hero: Frank Thomas, along with a discussion of his post-White Sox career

Mid-90s fandom

Thoughts on the 2021 White Sox

The Craig Kimbrel Conundrum

Can you have more good players than roster spots?

A battle of conspiracy theories: Brett’s is regarded as crazier, but Trooper’s is unquestionably more ominous and depressing

A fascinating answer — having almost nothing to do with the active roster — for what Trooper needs to see from the 2022 White Sox

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Hit Pen YouTube channel.