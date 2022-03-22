Gamethread: White Sox at Brewers

This afternoon’s matchup features two teams that are off to a fast start in spring training. The White Sox (4-1) will face the Brewers (3-0) at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

Jason Alexander, a 29-year-old righthander, will start on the mound for Milwaukee. Alexander has not made his MLB debut yet, but his numbers in Triple-A last season were promising, albeit in a small sample size of 14 2⁄ 3 innings. In those innings, Alexander had a 1.84 ERA, and the advanced peripherals were also quite impressive (2.82 FIP and 2.78 xFIP).

Lucas Giolito, 27, will start for the White Sox. Ever since Giolito’s breakout season in 2019, Giolito has been one of the stronger pitchers in the majors. In 2021, Giolito pitched 178 2⁄ 3 innings and had a 3.53 ERA, 3.30 xERA, 3.79 FIP, and 3.75 xFIP. As a result, he was a 4.0-fWAR pitcher last year. This will be the first Spring Training appearance this year for Giolito.

Here are this afternoon’s starting lineups:

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 3:10 p.m. CST. Let’s get another win.