Gamethread: White Sox at Brewers

Lucas Giolito will make his first start of spring training.

By Joe Resis
MLB: ALDS-Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros
Spring Debut: Lucas Giolito makes his first start of Spring Training, and he looks to help the White Sox extend their win streak to three.
This afternoon’s matchup features two teams that are off to a fast start in spring training. The White Sox (4-1) will face the Brewers (3-0) at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

Jason Alexander, a 29-year-old righthander, will start on the mound for Milwaukee. Alexander has not made his MLB debut yet, but his numbers in Triple-A last season were promising, albeit in a small sample size of 14 23 innings. In those innings, Alexander had a 1.84 ERA, and the advanced peripherals were also quite impressive (2.82 FIP and 2.78 xFIP).

Lucas Giolito, 27, will start for the White Sox. Ever since Giolito’s breakout season in 2019, Giolito has been one of the stronger pitchers in the majors. In 2021, Giolito pitched 178 23 innings and had a 3.53 ERA, 3.30 xERA, 3.79 FIP, and 3.75 xFIP. As a result, he was a 4.0-fWAR pitcher last year. This will be the first Spring Training appearance this year for Giolito.

Here are this afternoon’s starting lineups:

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 3:10 p.m. CST. Let’s get another win.

