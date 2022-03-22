North Side Sox Podcast 23: Feeling 2022

Janice Scurio and Sam Sherman, otherwise known as the podcasting duo North Side Sox, are back and better than ever for their 2022 debut episode.

What have the NSS kids been up to lately? Sam discusses a future career shift, and Janice talks about her work with the new sports media outlet in town, CHGO.

The pair continue to discuss the team’s offseason moves. Were our expectations met? (Spoiler alert: not exactly.)

The White Sox are a good team, but what can they do to become a great team?

Is the AL Central another wash for the Pale Hose? Who, if anyone, might pose the biggest threat? Will it be Zack Greinke’s eephus?

The Twins signed Carlos Correa to a three-year, $105.3 million contract last week. While this is a great upgrade for both Minnesota’s defense and lineup, do White Sox fans have anything to worry about?

What exactly are we supposed to do with Craig Kimbrel?

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Be sure to follow both @NorthSideSoxPod and Janice @scuriiosa on Twitter!