 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

North Side Sox Podcast 23: Feeling 2022

Janice Scurio and Sam Sherman are back on the mic, with a 2022 season preview.

By Janice Scurio and Sam Sherman
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox
Yo, we’re back! North Side Sox returns for its second year.
Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Janice Scurio and Sam Sherman, otherwise known as the podcasting duo North Side Sox, are back and better than ever for their 2022 debut episode.

  • What have the NSS kids been up to lately? Sam discusses a future career shift, and Janice talks about her work with the new sports media outlet in town, CHGO.
  • The pair continue to discuss the team’s offseason moves. Were our expectations met? (Spoiler alert: not exactly.)
  • The White Sox are a good team, but what can they do to become a great team?
  • Is the AL Central another wash for the Pale Hose? Who, if anyone, might pose the biggest threat? Will it be Zack Greinke’s eephus?
  • The Twins signed Carlos Correa to a three-year, $105.3 million contract last week. While this is a great upgrade for both Minnesota’s defense and lineup, do White Sox fans have anything to worry about?
  • What exactly are we supposed to do with Craig Kimbrel?

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Be sure to follow both @NorthSideSoxPod and Janice @scuriiosa on Twitter!

More From South Side Sox

Loading comments...