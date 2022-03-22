North Side Sox Podcast 23: Feeling 2022

Janice Scurio and Sam Sherman, otherwise known as the podcasting duo North Side Sox, are back and better than ever for their 2022 debut episode.
- What have the NSS kids been up to lately? Sam discusses a future career shift, and Janice talks about her work with the new sports media outlet in town, CHGO.
- The pair continue to discuss the team’s offseason moves. Were our expectations met? (Spoiler alert: not exactly.)
- The White Sox are a good team, but what can they do to become a great team?
- Is the AL Central another wash for the Pale Hose? Who, if anyone, might pose the biggest threat? Will it be Zack Greinke’s eephus?
- The Twins signed Carlos Correa to a three-year, $105.3 million contract last week. While this is a great upgrade for both Minnesota’s defense and lineup, do White Sox fans have anything to worry about?
- What exactly are we supposed to do with Craig Kimbrel?
