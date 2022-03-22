South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 39: Cristian Mena

Cristian Mena
Right-Handed Starting Pitcher
6´2´´
170 pounds
Age: 19
2020 SSHP Top Prospect Ranking: 91
2021 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 94
SSS rank among all right-handed starting pitchers in the system: 12
Cristian Mena, as a 16-year-old Dominican native, was the highest-ranking pitching prospect who signed with the White Sox (for $200,000) on the International Signing Day of July 2, 2019. As many young players, he opted not to play ball until the following year. Unfortunately, Mena’s development was delayed thanks to the pandemic shutdown.
If Mena had played in 2020, it would’ve likely been with the DSL squad. Due to the lost season, however, he skipped the DSL and played ball at the higher-level ACL. His results were up-and-down, as he produced a 7.82 ERA and 1.86 WHIP in 13 games totaling 48 2⁄3 innings. In that span, he allowed 69 hits (.337 OBA), 21 walks (3.91/9 IP) and an impressive 62 strikeouts (11.54/9 IP).
Why does someone with such a high strike total relinquish so many hits? Well, for the answer, just repeat the famous real estate mantra: “Location, location, location.” While Mena possesses a low-90s heater with an above-average curveball and solid changeup, and he has already flashed above-average control for someone his age, his command is such that he hits too much of the plate. This is something that should improve with time and experience.
Mena is currently ranked 26th among Sox prospects per MLB Pipeline, despite his poor early results. His curve is graded the best at 55, while his fastball and change are both graded 50. His control is graded at 45, but that seems to be a misnomer. His BB/9 rate is actually decent for an 18-year-old and is probably deserving of a 50 or 55, but his command right now is something like 35-40.
Mena likely will begin next season with Kannapolis, but if he struggles at the outset, he may return to the ACL in order to hone his control.
2022 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects
39. Cristian Mena, RHSP
