South Side Sox Podcast 95 — How’s your spring been? (Trooper Unleashed)

Well, this podcast features a first. Well, maybe a few firsts. As usual, consult your bullet points.

However, let’s just point out that the “tape” just ran out on this podcast. So when you hear Scott Reichard’s delightful “Don’t Stop Believin’” outro kick in during the last minute, that’s no mistake; Trooper Galactus was just on a long AL Central riff that prevented a proper goodbye.

So, good-bye.

And, hello! Here’s what’s in our 95th podcast:

Initial impressions of spring training, with a consensus of: Why the hell can’t we watch more of it?

Early Catbearpig cameo! We pay, but not scale, so, well Catbearpig walked off set

The Lucas Giolito Arbitration Fiasco, and the possible longer-term ramifications of dicking around with your ace over $50,000

It’s established that Rick Hahn, de rigueur, has had a very poor offseason. Is the media and beat row far behind him?

NSFW WARNING: Trooper Galactus positively channels his inner AnoHito during this discussion, so if you get fired or scolded by your parents, spouse or kids, don’t say we didn’t warn you

The AL Central has crept up on the White Sox — but are any rivals now equal to the South Siders?

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Hit Pen YouTube channel.