South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 35: Anderson Severino

Left-Handed Relief Pitcher

5´10´´

190 pounds

Age: 27

SSS rank among all left-handed relief pitchers in the system: 2

Anderson Severino signed with the New York Yankees on June 1, 2013 as an international free agent out of Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic. His professional career got off to a rough start after he tested positive for an anabolic steroid and was suspended for 50 games.

After his suspension, he spent the first four seasons of his career in rookie ball. The next two years (2018-19) were spent in A-ball, as he kept getting passed over for promotions by shinier, more polished prospects. By 2020, he was technically on New York’s Triple-A roster at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Of course, he could’ve been merely been placed there to avoid being selected in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 draft just months before. We’ll never know for sure, as there was no minor league ball played due to the pandemic.

Severino became a minor league free agent last November and promptly signed with the White Sox, with little or no fanfare. His reputation was one of an extremely hard thrower with no concept of home plate, and that’s the main reason he stalled in the Yankees system. That reputation didn’t brush off right away, as in his first game for Birmingham this year, he relinquished four walks and a hit-by-pitch to the only five hitters he faced. Whether it was rust, nerves involved with starting a new organization, or simply a carry-over of poor mechanics from previous years, it certainly was an ominous beginning. In fact, Severino had a terrible May, walking 13 batters in eight innings on his way to an ERA of 7.88.

Something clicked for Severino in June. While his control was never perfect for the Barons, he kept the walks at least somewhat under control, and his numbers dramatically improved. For the next 12 weeks, he compiled a 1.52 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 23 2⁄3 innings as he allowed 11 hits and 12 walks while striking out 23 during that span. His numbers with Birmingham, at the time he was promoted to Charlotte on August 24, were as follows:

27 G, 31 1⁄3 innings, 3.13 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 19 H (.178 OBA), 25 BB (18.5%), 33 K (24.4%)

The progress Severino made after his disastrous May didn’t end with his promotion to the Knights. In 13 games totaling 14 innings, these were his numbers in Charlotte:

0.64 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 9 H (.176 OBA), 7 BB (11.9%), 20 K (33.9%)

It’s important to note that at not one of any of Severino’s stints during his seven years in the minors did his ground ball rate ever fall to less than the 40% level. Thus he has been keeping the ball down, which is extremely important when pitching at Charlotte’s Truist Field or Sox Park.

As cited by 2080 Baseball, Severino’s two main pitches are a heater that typically runs 94-99 mph and a high-spin curve that runs 78-81. The scouting outfit also stated he has a whippy arm action, which may be the root of some of his control issues.

The White Sox brass decided this offseason to add Severino to their 40-man roster to avoid potentially losing him via minor league free agency. Severino is a fairly late bloomer, but perhaps his development may have been stifled in the Yankees system, and a change of scenery was the remedy to jump-start his career.

Despite his great 2021, Severino likely will have to prove that the command/control improvements he made this year were indeed real. If so, he’d be a dynamite third option in the South Side bullpen to join Aaron Bummer and Garrett Crochet.

2022 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

35. Anderson Severino, LHRP

36. DJ Gladney, 3B

37. Luke Shilling, RHRP

38. Chase Krogman, LF

39. Cristian Mena, RHSP

40. Benyamín Bailey, LF

41. Tyler Johnson, RHRP

42. Andrew Perez, LHRP

43. Tyler Neslony, LF

44. Theo Denlinger, RHRP

45. Hunter Schryver, LHRP

46. Jefferson Mendoza, C

47. Harvin Mendoza, 1B

48. Gil Luna Jr. LHRP

49. John Parke, LHSP

50. Victor Quezada, 3B

51. Haylen Green, LHRP

52. Sammy Peralta, LHRP

53. Yoelvin Silven, RHRP

54. Taylor Broadway, RHRP

55. Noah Owen, RHRP

56. Luis Curbelo, 3B

57. Bryce Bush, RF

58. James Beard, CF

59. Xavier Fernández, C

60. Wilber Sánchez, SS

61. Kohl Simas, RHRP

62. Johan Dominguez, RHSP

63. Jagger Rusconi, 2B

64. Ronaldo Guzman, LHSP

65. Laz Rivera, 3B

66. Adam Hackenberg, C

67. Will Kincanon, RHRP

68. Lane Ramsey, RHRP

69. Tommy Sommer, LHSP

70. Randel Mondesi, RF

71. Shawn Goosenberg, 2B

72. Zack Muckenhirn, LHRP

73. Cameron Butler, CF

74. Godwin Bennett, RF

75. Logan Glass, CF

76. Dario Borrero, 1B

77. Craig Dedelow, RF

78. Carlos Hinestroza, RHRP

79. Gunnar Troutwine, C

80. Kade Mechals, RHSP

81: Caberea Weaver, CF

82. Layant Tapia, SS

83. Homer Cruz, RHRP

84. Kaleb Roper, RHSP

85. Jerry Burke, RHSP

86. Emerson Talavera, RHRP

87. Isaiah Carranza, RHSP

88. Davis Martin, RHSP

89. Tyler Osik, 1B

90. Samil Polanco, 3B

91. Manuel Veloz, RHRP

92. Pauly Milto, RHRP

93. Fraser Ellard, LHRP

94. Colby Smelley, C

95. Manuel Guariman, C

96. Everhett Hazelwood, RHRP

97. Garrett Schoenle, LHRP

98. Kyle Kubat, LHRP

99. Anderson Comas, RF

100. Jake Elliott, RHRP