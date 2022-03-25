South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 34: Blake Rutherford

Left Fielder

6´3´´

205 pounds

Age: 24

2018 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 9

2019 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 8

2020 SSHP Top Prospect Ranking: 12

2021 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 14

SSS rank among all left fielders in the system: 1

Baseball America noted that some scouts saw Blake Rutherford as a possible “power-hitting center fielder in the Jim Edmonds mold” prior to the 2016 MLB draft. At this point, the White Sox might be happy with Rutherford as a center fielder in the Jim Eisenreich mode.

Rutherford was selected in the first round (18th overall) by the Yankees. By 2017, the lefty was playing for New York’s A-squad in Charleston when he was traded with Ian Clarkin, Tito Polo and Tyler Clippard to the White Sox for David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle and Todd Frazier on July 31. That year, combined with Charleston and Kannapolis, Rutherford slashed .260/.326/.348 in 101 games with 25 doubles, two triples, two homers, 35 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, 38 walks (8.6%) and 76 strikeouts (17.3%).

Rutherford enjoyed his best season in the Sox organization in 2018 with Winston-Salem, as he slashed a respectable .293/.345/.436 in 115 games with 25 doubles, nine triples, seven homers, 78 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, 34 walks (7.0%) and 90 strikeouts (18.5%). However, in a far less favorable hitting environment in Birmingham in 2019, Rutherford slashed just .265/.319/.365 in 118 games with 17 doubles, three triples, seven homers, 49 RBIs, nine stolen bases, 37 walks (7.7%) and 118 strikeouts (24.6%). While those numbers admittedly weren’t all that good, it could’ve been much worse: Through the end of the May, Rutherford was slashing just .185/.228/.291, but from June 1 on something clicked, and he hit a much more respectable .307/.370/.401. He did struggle versus strong competition in the Arizona Fall League after the regular season, as he slashed .179/.281/.385 with four doubles, three triples and two homers in 21 games. In order to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, the White Sox added him to the 40-man roster in December 2019.

After missing the 2020 season due to the pandemic shutdown, Rutherford had a lot to prove in 2021, getting his first shot at Triple-A. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as he hoped. In 115 games for Charlotte, Rutherford slashed .250/.286/.404 with 30 doubles, three triples, 11 homers, four stolen bases, 21 walks (4.4%) and 119 strikeouts (25.0%). Despite reaching career highs in doubles and round-trippers, the results seemed underwhelming when realizing that half of Rutherford’s games were played in hitting-friendly Truist Field. Rutherford’s wRC+ was just 80, and his strikeout-to-walk ratio was nearly 6-to-1. As it has been throughout his career, Rutherford fared better against righties than southpaws (.221/.270/.374).

Rutherford does have one option remaining, so the White Sox won’t be required to either put him on the major league roster or risk losing him until next year (which is the decision the team soon has to make regarding teammate Micker Adolfo). Rutherford is just 24, which means he has still has a little time to figure things out. One positive sign: Every year prior to 2021, Rutherford’s ground ball rate exceeded 50%; in 2021, it fell to 45.4%, which explains the increase in doubles and homers. However, he’ll need to expand upon that progress in 2022 if he plans to be a factor in future White Sox lineups — even as a fourth outfielder or platoon player.

MLB Pipeline gives Rutherford 50 grades for fielding and running, 45 grades for hitting and throwing and a 40 grade for power. He has played all outfield positions regularly but seems better suited for left and center field due to a relatively weak arm. Thus, he has a chance to be at minimum a reserve outfielder in the majors — all Rutherford has to do is produce better all-around numbers offensively with the Knights in 2022.

