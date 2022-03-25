2022 South Side Sox Prospect Vote: That’s All, Folks!

If you’re unsure of what this is, read our Top Prospect Vote primer.

Well, it was our shortest Prospect Vote series yet, but at No. 27, the two lists (Prospect Vote and Top 100 Prospects) collided, with Anderson Severino the product. Severino had a strong showing in modest voting, at 33% (17 of 51 votes).

We had 3,296 votes this year, proffering one catcher, one first baseman, one second baseman, three third basemen, four shortstops, one left fielder, one center fielder, three right fielders, eight right-handed starting pitchers, one left-handed starting pitcher, one right-handed relief pitcher and two left-handed relief pitchers.

Blake Rutherford finished second in this vote, essentially making him our next (No. 34) Top Prospect, which indeed he’s turned out to be.

Luke Shilling continued his hard luck, with zero votes in his first and only ballot appearance.

Thank you to everyone for your votes! It was a lot of fun. Until next year ...

