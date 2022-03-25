2022 South Side Sox Prospect Vote: That’s All, Folks!

If you’re unsure of what this is, read our Top Prospect Vote primer.
Well, it was our shortest Prospect Vote series yet, but at No. 27, the two lists (Prospect Vote and Top 100 Prospects) collided, with Anderson Severino the product. Severino had a strong showing in modest voting, at 33% (17 of 51 votes).
We had 3,296 votes this year, proffering one catcher, one first baseman, one second baseman, three third basemen, four shortstops, one left fielder, one center fielder, three right fielders, eight right-handed starting pitchers, one left-handed starting pitcher, one right-handed relief pitcher and two left-handed relief pitchers.
Blake Rutherford finished second in this vote, essentially making him our next (No. 34) Top Prospect, which indeed he’s turned out to be.
Luke Shilling continued his hard luck, with zero votes in his first and only ballot appearance.
Thank you to everyone for your votes! It was a lot of fun. Until next year ...
Top-Voted Left-Handed Relief Pitcher Prospects for 2022
South Side Sox Top-Voted White Sox Prospects for 2022
- Norge Vera — 29% (Burger 18%, Rodríguez 14%, Céspedes 13%, Colás 12%, Montgomery 8%, Kath/Kelley 2.1%, Ramos 1.7%, Hernández 0.8%)
- Jake Burger — 43% (Rodríguez 21%, Colás 12%, Céspedes 11%, Montgomery 9%, Kelley 1.3%, Ramos/Thompson/Kath/Hernández 0.6%)
- José Rodríguez — 38% (Céspedes 21%, Colás/Montgomery 18%, Kath 2%, Thompson 1.2%, Kelley/Ramos/Dalquist/Hernández 0.6%)
- Oscar Colás — 31% (Montgomery 28%, Céspedes 24%, Adolfo 8%, Kelley/Hernández 2.4%, Kath 1.8%, Thompson 1.2%, Ramos/Dalquist/0.6%)
- Colson Montgomery — 41% (Céspedes 33%, Adolfo 8%, Sánchez 5%, Kelley 4%, Kath 3%, Ramos/Hernández 2%, Dalquist 1.3%, Thompson 0.6%)
- Yoelqui Céspedes — 55% (González 13%, Sánchez 10%, Adolfo 7%, Kath 4.4%, Ramos/Hernández 3.7%, Kelley 3%, Dalquist 1%, Thompson 0%)
- Yolbert Sánchez — 34% (González 25%, Kelley 11%, Adolfo 9.3%, Kath 8.8%, Thompson 3.1%, Ramos/Hernández 2.6%, Burke 2%, Dalquist 1%)
- Romy González — 41% (Adolfo 16%, Kelley 15%, Kath 14%, Ramos 4%, Hernández/Dalquist 3%, Thompson 2%, Burke 1.4%, Lambert 0.7%)
- Wes Kath — 30% (Adolfo 24%, Kelley 18%, Burke 10%, Ramos 6%, Hernández 4.1%, Freeman 3.6%, Thompson 2.3%, Lambert 1.8%, Dalquist 0.9%)
- Micker Adolfo — 37% (Kelley 26%, Burke 14%, Ramos 7%, Mieses 5%, Hernández 4%, Freeman 3%, Dalquist 2.3%, Thompson 1.6%, Lambert 0%)
- Jared Kelley — 33% (Burke 23%, Ramos 15%, Mieses/Hernández 7%, Thompson 6%, Freeman 4%, Lambert 3%, Dalquist 2%, McDougal 1%)
- Bryan Ramos — 33% (Burke 23%, Hernández 13%, Thompson 10%, Mieses 8%, Lambert 6%, Freeman/Dalquist 3%, McClure 1.2%, McDougal 0.6%)
- Sean Burke — 33% (Hernández 20%, Thompson 15%, Mieses 9.3%, Freeman 8.6%, Lambert 6%, Dalquist 5%, McClure/McDougal 1%, Bilous 0%)
- Erick Hernández — 37% (Thompson 20%, Mieses 10.3%, Freeman 9.5%, Dalquist 7%, Veras/Lambert 2%, McClure 3%, Bilous 2%, McDougal 0%)
- Matthew Thompson — 37% (Mieses 19%, Dalquist 16%, Freeman 15%, Lambert 8%, Veras 6%, Stiever/McDougal 5%, McClure 2%, Bilous 0%)
- Luis Mieses — 25% (Freeman 21%, Dalquist 18%, Veras 15%, Lambert/McDougal 6%, Sosa 4%, McClure 3%, Stiever/Bilous 1%)
- Drew Dalquist — 21% (Veras 19%, Freeman 17%, McDougal 14%, Lambert/Stiever 10%, Sosa 8%, González 2%, McClure/Bilous 0%)
- Wilfred Veras — 26% (Freeman 23%, Lambert/McDougal 10%, Stiever 6%, Sosa/Gosswein/McClure/Bilous 5%, González 4%)
- Caleb Freeman — 39% (McDougal 14%, Lambert/Stiever 12%, Sosa 8%, Tatum 6%, Gosswein/Bilous 4%, McClure/González 3%)
- Lenyn Sosa — 39% (McDougal 16%, Stiever 11%, Pérez 10%, Lambert 9%, González 7%, Gosswein/Tatum 3%, Bilous/McClure 1%)
- Brooks Gosswein — 29% (Stiever 18%, Pérez 17%, McDougal 15%, Lambert 8%, Bilous 5%, McClure 3%, González/Basabe 2%. Tatum 1%)
- Carlos Pérez — 39% (Stiever 21%, McDougal 15%, Lambert 8%, Sousa/Tatum 1%, González/McClure/Bilous 1%, Basabe 0%)
- McKinley Moore — 40% (Sousa 21%, Stiever 13%, McDougal 7%, Tatum 6%, Lambert/González/McClure 5%, Bilous/Basabe 0%)
- Bennett Sousa — 43% (Stiever 18%, McDougal 10%, Lambert 8%, McClure 6%, González/Rutherford 5%, Tatum 3%, Bilous/Basabe 2%)
- Tanner McDougal — 31% (Stiever 22%, Severino/Lambert 8%, González/Tatum 7%, Rutherford 5%, McClure/Bilous/Basabe 4%)
- Jonathan Stiever — 22% (Severino 20%, Rutherford 13%, González 11%, McClure 9%, Bilous/Basabe 6%, Lambert/Tatum 5%, Gladney 3%)
- Anderson Severino — 33% (Rutherford 14%, Tatum/González 12%, Lambert 8%, McClure/Bilous/Basabe 6%, Gladney 4%, Shilling 0%)
