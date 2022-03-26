Mariners 3, White Sox 0: Seattle’s young stars and veterans rally to win past their bedtime

In a rather slow, uneventful evening, the Seattle Mariners took a night game, 3-0, against our Chicago White Sox.

Dylan Cease did what he needed to do in his first spring training outing. In three full innings, Cease surrendered one hit, one run, and one walk. Out of the nine outs he helped record, five came via the strikeout.

To start the game for the White Sox batters, Yasmani Grandal and Andrew Vaughn recorded back-to-back hits, but unfortunately, no other offense transpired the rest of the first inning. Hits came and went infrequently for the Good Guys, who just could not seem to get any offensive momentum on their side.

However, Tanner Banks saw some offense in a not-so-pleasant way when he surrendered three hits in the fifth inning, which allowed the Mariners to extend their 1-0 lead to 3-0. Seattle’s Ty France and Jarred Kelenic should be very fun to watch for a long time.

On the bright side, even when the Chicago offense was asleep during this evening’s game, the defense was on point. Yoelqui Céspedes fired a perfect throw to third baseman Jake Burger in the seventh inning to snag the runner tagging from second to third. Céspedes is going to be real good for the South Siders.

The White Sox are back in action tomorrow afternoon against the Los Angeles Angels, at Camelback Ranch. And hey, it’s a televised game, at 3:05 p.m. CT on NBC Sports Chicago. Hannah LaMotta will have our coverage.

Hopefully, the Good Guys can snag a few more wins before Opening Day in two weeks!

Poll Who stayed awake to snag this evening’s MVP award? Dylan Cease: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 SO

Andrew Vaughn: 2-for-3

Kendall Graveman: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO

Yoelqui Céspedes: 1 Outfield Assist vote view results 64% Dylan Cease: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 SO (9 votes)

21% Andrew Vaughn: 2-for-3 (3 votes)

14% Kendall Graveman: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO (2 votes)

0% Yoelqui Céspedes: 1 Outfield Assist (0 votes) 14 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who snoozed their way throughout tonight’s game? Tanner Banks: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 0 SO

Jake Burger: 0-for-3, 1 SO, 3 LOB

Luis Basabe: 0-for-3, 1 LOB

Gavin Sheets: 0-for-3, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 LOB vote view results 63% Tanner Banks: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 0 SO (7 votes)

18% Jake Burger: 0-for-3, 1 SO, 3 LOB (2 votes)

18% Luis Basabe: 0-for-3, 1 LOB (2 votes)

0% Gavin Sheets: 0-for-3, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 LOB (0 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

I’m aiming to use the victory sunglasses emoji quite a few times this season, but it lies resting for now.