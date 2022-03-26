South Side Sox Player of the Week (March 17-23): Micker Adolfo

Once again this season, artist and writer Mitch Ransdell is going to bring his unique artwork to the South Side Sox by doing Player of the Week honors.—Brett

Cactus League ball has arrived, and so have the many potential futures of the Chicago White Sox.

Baseball is back, and faces both familiar and new strut their stuff under the Arizona sun. The turf glows a soft, emerald green, the infield dirt lays combed and raked to perfection, and somewhere nearby Jerry Reinsdorf is sipping prune juice and taking his morning pills.

Yes, another year of Cactus League play is underway, and with it come opportunities for fresh faces to make a splash.

This past Monday, the difference-maker was Micker Adolfo. Down two strikes in the bottom of the second inning, the San Pedro giant rose to the occasion magnificently, clubbing a three-run homer to right field in Chicago’s 8-6 win over the L.A. Dodgers.

Being an outfielder, Adolfo’s future with the Sox is uncertain. He showed promise in the minors, rising to the Triple-A Charlotte Knights last season, but with the 2022 White Sox roster filled to capacity (and a plethora of fielders already chomping at the bit), Adolfo makes for a tempting and valuable trade piece.

The White Sox stand at a crossroads of opportunity, and with only a short few weeks left before the season begins, some tough decisions will have to be made. The Central Division title is waiting.

MVP Standings

Micker Adolfo (9.2)

Lucas Giolito (7.8)

Yoelqui Céspedes (7.7)

Andrew Vaughn (5.7)

Luis Mieses (4.9)

Cold Cat Standings

Ryan Burr (-9.2)

Dallas Keuchel (-9.1)

McKinley Moore (-8.2)

Dwight Smith Jr. (-5.0)

Kade McClure (-5.0)