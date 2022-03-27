Gamethread: White Sox at Dodgers

In what feels like another session of Dallas Keuchel exposure therapy, the White Sox will be taking on their Camelback Ranch brethren L.A. Dodgers this afternoon in Glendale.

Generally, I agree with the conventional wisdom that warns fans not to read too deeply into preseason numbers — especially when the sample size is so absurdly small. Keuchel has only seen 2 ⅓ innings of work so far this spring, but they were so bad that it’s difficult to fully ignore them. And those few innings of work left him with an overinflated ERA of 11.57.

The 2021 White Sox proved that you could win the AL Central even if the back end of your rotation was a little shaky. With Opening Day less than two weeks away, if the 2022 White Sox are hoping for more than a first-round exit, Keuchel’s has got to get it together, and fast.

The rest of Tony La Russa’s lineup is a cavalcade of starters:

The Dodgers will send Andrew Heaney to the hill today. Heaney has found himself in a Keuchel-esque conundrum. After being DFA’d by the Yankees in 2021, Heaney will be trying to bounce back and make an impact on a team of contention in 2022.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CT. The game won’t be televised or broadcast, so it looks like you’re just going to have to come back here to find out what happened.

Come on, Dallas. Show us something.