White Sox 9, Dodgers 0: Is Dallas Keuchel back?

It’s safe to predict that any team that wins the 2022 World Series is going to have to, directly or indirectly, go through Los Angeles. (Just ask Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, feeling a little frisky after his contract extension.) So any day you’re able to hold down hitters like Trea Turner, A.J. Pollock, and Freddie Freeman is a pretty good day.

And White Sox lefthander Dallas Keuchel had himself a pretty good day, pacing a 9-0 whitewash.

Keuchel was stretched a bit more in today’s outing, throwing 71 pitches to 18 batters and exiting after 4 ⅓ innings. He allowed three hits, no runs, struck out two and walked one. (Although, it’s more aesthetically pleasing when it’s phrased this way:)

Keuchel threw 71 pitches in 4 and a third.

Listen — if Keuchel can have outings like today’s with any sort of consistency, the White Sox rotation is going to be a force to reckon with.

The White Sox offense also had a good day. Tim Anderson, Luis Robert, and world-renown designated hitting superstar Leury García had at least two hits. Anderson went 3-for-3 with two doubles, including this one in the top of the second inning:

Luis Robert and his “A-swing” went yard twice — once in the first inning and again in the fourth. Poor Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney might be reliving these scenes in his nightmares for awhile.

Speaking of nightmare scenarios, the White Sox may have lost one of the bullets in their right field gun, as Andrew Vaughn left the game due to injury. Vaughn made a really impressive catch, but landed awkwardly on what appeared to be his hip or knee. At first, it seemed as though it was a minor injury, but eventually, the cart came out.

I don’t know, White Sox fans, it almost seems to me like maybe the team should go out and acquire a true outfielder rather than depending on a backup first baseman. Not sure if there are any available — do you know of any?

All in all, it was a good day for the South Siders, with lots of things to be encouraged by.

Tomorrow, the team will take on the San Diego Padres at 1:05 CT. Lucas Giolito gets the start, and I have a feeling that Gio might just show us a day of work that’s worth $200,000.

