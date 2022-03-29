South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 30: Bennett Sousa

Left-Handed Relief Pitcher

6´3´´

210 pounds

Age: 26

2019 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 58

2020 SSHP Top Prospect Ranking: 36

2021 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 36

SSS rank among all left-handed relief pitchers in the system: 1

While Bennett Sousa had a decent four years with the University of Virginia, especially in the strikeout department, his numbers were hampered by his relative lack of control. His senior season was a microcosm of this, as Sousa posted a 5.23 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 23 games; in 43 innings, he relinquished 36 hits (.220 OBA) and 22 walks (11.2%) while striking out 61 (31.1%). When he was available in the 10th round in the 2018 MLB draft, however, the White Sox couldn’t resist selecting him.

In 20 combined games with Great Falls and Kannapolis spanning 35 1⁄3 innings during the 2018 season, Sousa compiled a nifty 1.27 ERA and 0.88 WHIP by allowing 24 hits (.195 OBA) and just seven walks (5.2%) while fanning 42 hitters (31.3%). The following year was split among three squads (Kannapolis, Winston-Salem and Birmingham) with the lion’s share of the outings spent with the Intimidators and Dash. Sousa again had a solid campaign, as he combined with all three teams to post a 2.49 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in his 43 games encompassing 65 innings — relinquishing 62 hits (.249 OBA) and just 13 walks (4.9%) while striking out 74 (27.8%).

Sousa split 2021 equally between Birmingham and Charlotte, after the one-year pandemic break. He combined with both teams to provide a 3.61 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 41 relief appearances. In his 47 1⁄3 innings, he relinquished just 37 hits (.209 OBA) and 20 walks (10.0%) while fanning an impressive 71 hitters (35.5%). He continued his mastery against lefties, as they hit a mere .140 against his offerings. Sousa also induced a ground ball rate just less than 42%, which he needs to continue doing with either Charlotte or Chicago.

Sousa’s repertoire includes a 90-94 mph fastball according to Baseball America, in addition to a low-80s slider with promise per Baseball Draft Report. With his control much improved since his college days, Sousa has definitely begun tapping into his potential.

Added to the 40-man roster last fall over more highly-touted bullpen options like Hunter Schryver, Sousa will be competing against Anderson Severino for a possibly third lefty role out of the White Sox pen. Between the two pitchers, Sousa is definitely the more polished, although Severino does possess the better heater. It will be fun to see how they fare in spring training.

