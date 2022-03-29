South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 29: Carlos Pérez

Catcher

5´11´´

210 pounds

Age: 26

2019 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 65

2020 SSHP Top Prospect Ranking: 81

2021 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 59

SSS rank among all catchers in the system: 1

Carlos Pérez, whose older brother with the same first name played in the majors from 2015-18, signed with the White Sox as an international free agent prior to the 2014 season. In two seasons with the DSL club, Pérez was quite the hitter (albeit without power) as he combined to slash .323/.380/.397 with 29 walks (11.3%) and just 12 strikeouts (4.7%) in 257 at-bats.

The 2016 season saw Pérez struggle, which is not an uncommon occurrence for someone playing Stateside for the first time. Combined with the AZL White Sox, Great Falls and Kannapolis in 34 games totaling 116 at-bats, Pérez slashed just .198/.218/.259 with four doubles, a homer, 14 RBIs, three walks (2.4%) and four strikeouts (3.3%).

After a solid rebound season with Great Falls in 2017, Pérez enjoyed what has been his best offensive Stateside season to date in 2018 with Kannapolis. In 78 games totaling 276 at-bats, he slashed .290/.298/.395 with 18 doubles, one triple, three homers, 32 RBIs, four walks (1.4%) and 31 strikeouts (10.8%). Pérez increased his walk totals in 2019 for Winston-Salem, at the sacrifice of a few hits here and there. For the Dash, he slashed .263/.316/.327 with 14 doubles, two homers, 33 RBIs, 24 walks (7.0%) and 26 strikeouts (7.6%).

Like nearly everyone in the system in 2020, Pérez missed the season due to the pandemic. Despite struggling in an abbreviated four-game stint with Charlotte to close the season, Pérez staked his claim as the best catching prospect in the White Sox system in 2021 as he slashed .264/.313/.418 (102 wRC+) with Birmingham over 409 at-bats with a career-high 13 homers, 25 walks (5.7%) and 45 strikeouts (10.2%).

Pérez’s calling card is his defense, as he has above-average skills behind the plate. While his arm strength is basically average, his quick release makes up for it. This year with both the Knights and Barons, Pérez thwarted 30-of-71 stolen base attempts for a nifty 42.2%. He limited his passed balls to just four, which really isn’t bad compared to others in the system. With his plus ability to make contact, combined with his defense (as arguably the best defensive catcher in the farm system), Pérez may still have future as a backup catcher in the majors.

