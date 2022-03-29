Today in White Sox History: March 29

2018

The earliest Opening Day in history, at that time, turned out to be a record-setting day for the White Sox, who blasted Kansas City, 14-7. The Sox tied the record for most Opening Day home runs by hitting six at Kauffman Stadium.

That tied the 1988 Mets, who did it against the Montreal Expos.

Matt Davidson became the fourth player in history to hammer three home runs on Opening Day, as he went 3-for-4 with four runs scored and five RBIs. Davidson also set a record with the exit velocity of his home runs, and became the first player in at least 110 years to score four runs on Opening Day. Tim Anderson had two home runs and drove in three, with José Abreu hitting the other home run.

Abreu had two RBIs, and Yolmer Sánchez drove in three for the White Sox.

Incidentally, Davidson’s first at-bat of the game was a long fly that was caught 10 feet in front of the fence.

The game also marked the first White Sox regular season game coverage by the current staff of South Side Sox.