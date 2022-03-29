South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 28: Terrell Tatum

Center Fielder

6´0´´

167 pounds

Age: 22

SSS rank among all center fielder in the system: 1

Terrell Tatum, whose father Terry played football for the Arkansas Razorbacks, dominated his senior season in 2017 with Houston High in Germantown, Tenn., as he hit .438 with a school-record 35 stolen bases. However, instead of playing college ball for his dad’s alma mater, Terrell opted to play for North Carolina State University. While he posted good results in his first three years with the Wolfpack, Terrell really put it all together during his senior season this year, as he slashed .317/.419/.543 in 53 games with 12 homers, 36 RBIs, 16-of-18 stolen bases, 33 walks (14.73%) and 68 strikeouts (30.36%). Named First Team All-ACC for his efforts, Tatum was at his best in big games — as evidenced by hitting a game-winning homer versus Vanderbilt in this year’s College World Series. When Tatum was still available in the 16th round of this year’s MLB draft, the White Sox couldn’t resist selecting this athletic outfielder.

After receiving his signing bonus, Tatum got off to a terrific start in the ACL, where he slashed .265/.444/.426 in 22 games with eight doubles, one homer, 10 RBIs, three stolen bases, 21 walks (23.3%), 28 strikeouts (31.1%) and an impressive 141 wRC+. While his hitting wasn’t quite as an impressive during a four-game cup of coffee with the Winston-Salem Dash to end the year (skipping Kannapolis entirely), Tatum still showed off his other skills, with four stolen bases and four walks. His combined 23.8% and 32.4% walk and strikeout rates respectively are actually better than his 19.0% and 37.9% in college.

While short in physical stature, Tatum produces big results with his high walk rates and speed on the basepaths. He also played flawless defense at all three outfield positions this year, and has obviously shown a willingness to work the count. If not a leadoff hitter because of his high strikeout rate, Tatum could serve as a ninth-place hitter as something of a second leadoff man once the lineup turns over.

Because of his short stay with the Dash, Tatum may return there to begin the season, but he’ll likely spend the majority of 2022 spanning the spacious grounds of Birmingham’s Regions Field.

