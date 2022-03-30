South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 27: Misael González

Right Fielder

6´0´´

175 pounds

Age: 20

2020 SSHP Top Prospect Ranking: 96

2021 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 84

SSS rank among all right fielders in the system: 4

Misael González was a relative unknown when he was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the White Sox. Shortly afterward, amateur scouting director Nick Hostetler called him an 80-grade runner who showed power potential at his pre-draft workout at Guaranteed Rate Field.

González unsurprisingly scuffled in his first professional season in Arizona, as he slashed just .195/.246/.237 in 36 games with five doubles, six RBIs, one stolen base, eight walks (6.3%) and 52 strikeouts (40.9%).

The good and bad news is that 2021, after a year off due to the pandemic, was a tale of two seasons for González in the White Sox organization. He began the season with the ACL Sox on a real tear, slashing .311/.393/.595 in 21 games with six doubles, five homers, 23 RBIs, four stolen bases, six walks (7.1%), 26 strikeouts (30.6%) and a fantastic 151 wRC+. He suffered through a trying season with Kannapolis, however, after being promoted on August 10. In 31 games for the Cannon Ballers, González slashed just .178/.286/.322 with four doubles, three homers, 10 RBIs, 11 walks (10.5%), 40 strikeouts (38.1%) and 71 wRC+. To be fair, González was more than a year younger than the league average, so this could’ve been a situation where opponents were more simply advanced.

González’s highest grade is 60 for running, although he hasn’t established enough confidence yet to steal bases consistently. His fielding tool is 55, while his arm and power tools both grade at 50. As evidenced by his low average and high strikeouts with Kannapolis, his lowest grade is 40 for hitting.

Based upon his youth and lack of success with Kannapolis, González likely will return to the Cannon Ballers to begin the 2022 season.

2022 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

27. Misael González, RF

