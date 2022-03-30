White Sox 7, Rangers 0: South Siders smash in seventh inning

What a great game — and televised, finally!

The Chicago White Sox won today at Camelback Ranch over the Texas Rangers, 7-0. We saw great performances from both the pitching and the offense, to move Chicago’s record in spring training to 7-6.

Dylan Cease, who gave himself a B or a B+ on the broadcast when talking to Chuck Garfien about his performance today, looked like an A from what I saw. He started off the top of the first inning getting quick three outs from Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, and Adolis Garcia. Talk about a difficult top of the order.

In the second, Cease allowed a double from Andy Ibanez, but followed it up with two ground outs to end the inning scoreless.

Dylan Cease, Filthy Breaking Ball. pic.twitter.com/HQ8g3oZaxK — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 30, 2022

Cease struck out two in the top of the third, and was rewarded by some offensive support in the bottom of the inning. Josh Harrison reached base after getting hit by a pitch, and after a sacrifice bunt and ground out that advanced Harrison to third base, Luis Robert did what Luis Robert does best, with an RBI double to right field to make it 1-0.

Cease came out for one final inning in the fourth, and was perfect except for a single by Matt Carpenter. His day ended after four innings with two hits, one walk, and three strikeouts.

Greg Holland replaced Martín Pérez to start the fourth inning, as Pérez went three innings with one run, two hits, and one walk.

Bennett Sousa started the top of the fifth with a 1-2-3 inning, as Reynaldo López entered for a scoreless sixth and seventh inning.

With Brett Martin pitching for the Rangers, the South Siders blew the game wide open in the seventh inning. Romy González led off the inning with a solo home run to extend the lead to 3-0.

After a walk by Micker Adolfo, Seby Zavala hit a two-run home run to make it 5-0.

Zach Remillard joined in on the home run fun, smashing a two-run blast of his own after Danny Mendick reached base with a single.

José Ruiz got an inning of work in the eighth, and Matt Foster closed it out in the ninth inning to secure the win and shutout.

This was a great game, and for the first few innings it felt like a regular season game.

The White Sox will be back at it tomorrow against the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark. Michael Kopech will make his first start of the spring and game time is 8:05 p.m. Kristina Airdo has your SSS coverage.

