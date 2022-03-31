South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 24: Lenyn Sosa

Lenyn Sosa

Shortstop

6´0´´

180 pounds

Age: 22

2018 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 39

2019 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 30

2020 SSHP Top Prospect Ranking: 27

2021 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 23

SSS rank among all shortstops in the system: 4

It was easy for Lenyn Sosa to get lost in the shuffle, as he was one of a nine-member 2016 International Signing Day class that included Josue Guerrero, Luis Mieses and Anderson Comas. Yet, while most of this class have either been cut or advanced ever-so-slowly through the ranks, it’s this Venezuelan shortstop (who signed for $350,000) who has advanced further than anyone.

The Sox brass liked Sosa so much that he actually skipped the DSL and instead began his pro career in Arizona. For that 2017 team, where he was nearly three years younger than league average, he slashed .270/.330/.358 in 42 games with four doubles, two triples, two homers, 23 RBIs, three stolen bases, 14 walks (7.8%) and 24 strikeouts (13.3%). Sosa continued his progress in 2018 with Great Falls, as he slashed .293/.317/.406 in 65 games with 13 doubles, three triples, four homers, 35 RBIs, two stolen bases, seven walks (2.4%) and 36 strikeouts (12.4%).

The 2019 season saw Sosa took a step back, although he still showed promise. In 122 games with Kannapolis spanning 501 at-bats, he slashed .251/.292/.371 with 35 doubles, two triples, seven homers, 51 RBIs, six stolen bases, 27 walks (5.0%) and 102 strikeouts (19.0%). He began turning on the ball in a tough ballpark for hitters, and while he still didn’t walk a lot, he provided glimpses that he could still have a future in a White Sox uniform. For example, when Sosa should have wearied at the end of 2019 (as he’d nearly doubled his career-high in games played), he slashed .429/.455/.714 over his last 10 games. Sosa committed 14 errors at shortstop, which actually is quite good for such a young player — competing this year about 2 1⁄2 years younger than his competition.

After a year off due to the pandemic shutdown, Sosa began 2021 with Winston-Salem and performed quite well. In 82 games for the Dash spanning 334 at-bats, he slashed .290/.321/.443 with 19 doubles, 10 homers, three stolen bases, 14 walks (4.0%), 77 strikeouts (21.8%) and 103 wRC+. He struggled a bit, however, upon his August 10 promotion to Birmingham as he slashed just .214/.240/.282 in 33 games with five doubles, a homer, two walks (1.7%), 28 strikeouts (23.1%) and 44 wRC+. With the Barons, he was playing against competition typically 3 1⁄2 years younger. For the year, Sosa slashed .271/.301/.401 with 24 doubles, 11 homers, three stolen bases, 16 walks (3.4%) and 105 strikeouts (22.2%).

It seems like Sosa is on track for a return to Birmingham to begin 2022.

2022 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

24. Lenyn Sosa, SS

