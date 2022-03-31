Gamethread: White Sox at Reds

Happy Friday Eve, all! The Chicago White Sox (7-6) take on the Cincinnati Reds (6-5) during a late-night matchup in Goodyear, Ariz. After a strong offensive performance in yesterday’s win against the Rangers, the South Siders look to keep the momentum going into tonight’s game.

Michael Kopech is making his spring training debut, as the White Sox look to shift him into the starting rotation in 2022. Kopech filled in as a spot starter in 2021 while mostly working out of the pen. Through 69 innings, he produced a 3.50 ERA in 44 games, so it will be exciting to see how he has adapted in the offseason in preparation for more innings in 2022.

If only we could watch it his debut!

Hunter Greene will be on the mound for the Reds, just after he was announced that he made Cincinnati’s rotation to start the season. Greene is known for throwing hard, with his fastball reaching 104 mph in Triple-A last season. Between Double and Triple-A last season, Greene put up a 3.30 ERA in 106 innings, with 139 strikeouts. So far during spring training he has thrown three scoreless innings, so we might have a pitching duel on our hands tonight!

Here are today’s starting lineups:

Let's gather around the radio and listen to some Reds baseball tonight. #RedsST pic.twitter.com/YUy0Spc9y1 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 31, 2022

There is no home broadcast of tonight’s game. However, the Reds will have a broadcast on their radio station (WLW 700), which can also be accessed via iHeart Radio.

Let’s get another Sox W!