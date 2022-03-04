Today in White Sox History: March 4

1921

In the wake of the “Black Sox,” owner Charles Comiskey attempted to rebuild his team. One of the first moves he made was to purchase future Hall-of-Famer Harry Hooper from the Red Sox for two players. Hooper would play five years on the South Side, and hit better than .300 in three of them.

1994

Basketball superstar Michael Jordan, who retired in October 1993 from the Chicago Bulls, made his spring training debut in a White Sox uniform. He played in his first game at the major league level against the Rangers in Sarasota, Fla. Facing lefthander Darren Oliver, Jordan tapped back to the mound and was tagged out by the pitcher.

Jordan collected his first spring training hit on March 10, against Cleveland in Winter Haven.

2013

José Abreu’s grand slam paces a Team Cuba rout of China, 12-0, in the World Baseball Classic, in a game that ended early due to the mercy rule. Eight months later, Abreu signed with the White Sox.