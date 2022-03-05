Today in White Sox History: March 5

1967

In what is believed to be a first, the White Sox get permission to use a designated hitter in spring training games. This primitive DH rule allowed a player to pinch-hit twice in the same game (rather than just once), provided both teams agree to the rule before the game.

2020

Coming off of a 25-homer, 5.2-WAR season, Yoán Moncada signs a five-year, $70 million contract extension. The deal follows extensions given to Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert without either young star ever having played a game in the majors. Moncada’s situation better resembles that of Cuban countryman Robert, in that both were signed to enormous bonuses to leave Cuba, in Moncada’s case $31.5 million.

Moncada has struggled to meet his 2019 greatness in 2020, contracting COVID at the start of Summer Camp and battling fatigue over the 60-game season. However, he bounced back for a 4.0 WAR season in 2021 and has provided the White Sox a huge surplus value to date.