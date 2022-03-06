South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 54: Taylor Broadway

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

5´11´´

205 pounds

Age: 24

SSS rank among all right-handed relief pitchers in the system: 7

Taylor Broadway, a Houston native and son of professional bowler Danny, spent his first year of college ball with Tyler CC (Tyler, Texas). To say he merely spent his first year (2017) with Tyler would be a gross understatement, as he earned the distinction of national champion and MVP in the DIII NJCAA World Series after a tremendous postseason run. He was a multidimensional player as both a pitcher and hitter, with a .362 batting average in the year leading up to the World Series, as well as just one run allowed through 13 innings with no walks and 16 strikeouts on the mound. Broadway was also named the 2017 NJCAA DIII Player of the Year, as well as First Team All-American and Academic All-American. Broadway’s sophomore season was somewhat anticlimactic, as he hit .294 with nine home runs while posting a 3.47 ERA in 23 1⁄3 innings.

Broadway struggled as a junior in 2019 after transferring to the University of Mississippi, but figured things out as a senior in 2020 with an impressive 0.56 ERA in 16 innings before the season was shut down due to the pandemic. Choosing to return to Old Miss in 2021 as a second-year senior, Broadway posted a solid 3.44 ERA and 1.11 WHIP as he allowed 46 hits (.242 OBA) and nine walks (4.4%) while striking out 66 (32.5%) in 49 2⁄3 innings. He entered 30 games, and was used for multiple innings on numerous occasions. Broadway finished second in the NCAA this year with 16 saves. As a result of his efforts, he was selected by the White Sox in the sixth round of the draft.

With an inning under his belt with the ACL Sox, Broadway earned a quick promotion to Kannapolis on August 9. After a successful five-game stint with the Cannon Ballers, Broadway finished the season with Winston-Salem, where he posted a 4.50 ERA but 0.83 WHIP in a small, six-inning sample size. Combined with all three teams, Broadway compiled an impressive 2.13 ERA and 0.63 WHIP in 12 appearances. In his 12 2⁄3 innings, he relinquished just six hits (.130 OBA) and two walks (4.2%) while striking out 15 (31.3%). While some stats can be taken with a grain of salt because of his age, Broadway was only about six months older than the average competition while at Winston-Salem.

For a reliever, Broadway has impeccable control and boasts many of the same emotional mannerisms as current Sox closer Liam Hendriks. His repertoire includes a mid-90s fastball with carry, in addition to a couple curveballs with varying speeds. His career trajectory seems similar to that of another former SEC pitcher now in the White Sox system, Caleb Freeman. The biggest differences are that Broadway is a bit older and has historically pitched with better control.

Because of his combination of success and age, Broadway likely will begin the 2022 season with Birmingham, and could begin moving up some prospect boards.

2022 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

54. Taylor Broadway, RHRP

