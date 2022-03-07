White Sox Minor League Update: March 7

Minor league camp did not officially open today, but it seems like reporters just got to hang out around the players a bit more.

Cuban pitching prospect Norge Vera (with Billy Russo). #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/hFxNIUZuyU — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) March 7, 2022

It’s a little weird that Tony La Russa is there, without the team he will actually manage.

Tony La Russa here watching the kids. pic.twitter.com/kuTpl5lfxs — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) March 7, 2022

Oscar Colás also got a mention, though no video:

White Sox hitting coordinator Andy Barkett on Oscar Colas: "As far as on the field, he’s got some explosive power. Some big time, upper deck light tower power. He can do it to all fields." — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 7, 2022

It seems like everybody that is anybody (non 40-man roster players, of course) is now onsite at Camelback Ranch, but here’s hoping the rest of the guys can get there soon.

For the two players highlighted here, there is some intrigue in spring training for them already, and that is where they will start the season. Norge Vera is in his age-22 season and pitched 19 scoreless innings last year in the DSL. Meanwhile, Colás is in his age-24 season and this will be his first year Stateside.

These are not perfect comparisons, but it is the only information to go off of right now. Luis Robert was a much more highly-rated prospect, but he still started in the DSL. He began his tenure Stateside in Kannapolis, but quickly moved to Winston-Salem. On the other hand, Yoelqui Céspedes bypassed the DSL and started his White Sox tenure in Winston-Salem. He stayed there for 45 games before going to Birmingham. My guess? Both Vera and Colás start in Winston-Salem, but Vera will stay there longer because he is younger. Also, the White Sox seem to be a bit more careful with pitchers, unless they are freakishly-good lefties like Chris Sale or Garrett Crochet.